Comfort meets classic Santa Fe charm, tinged with contemporary flair, behind the gates of 641 Camino del Monte Sol. The spirit of Southwest Pueblo architectural craft and artistry is alive and well in this compound's two meticulously maintained homes. Designed with ultimate privacy in mind, the property includes a main house that is set back from the street and a full-sized guest house with a street view up front.
Situated in the Camino del Monte Sol Historic District, an area that was the center of a nationally known colony of artists in New Mexico's early years of statehood, #641's main residence is a Territorial gem. Its many airy and upright elements make this historic style of construction inviting and appealing.
Guests are welcomed to the main house through an antique wooden gate with iron accents; it leads into a formal courtyard. In true Pueblo-revival style, the front portal features doors to each of the home's three wings, plus a main entrance.
Once inside, a sense of calm envelopes: You are home, the walls seem to whisper. A sleek foyer offers an unmistakable adobe embrace, which gets warmer and warmer as the hall opens to a vaulted-ceiling grande sala. The room’s focal point is a stately, inset fireplace with a high mantle. It is flanked by a pair of French doors that open to abundant light and soft views of the Sangre de Cristos, Atalaya Mountain and Picacho Peak. Outside the living and dining rooms is an east-facing private portal, a serene spot for morning coffee or for catching the glow of sunset reflected off the soothing mountain range in the distance.
Dramatic custom details continue throughout the house. They include wood ceilings with hand-hewn beams, vigas and latillas, and fireplaces and skylights of varying sizes and shapes. Classic elements, such as arched doorways and tall, vertical windows with deep sills, are combined with other artful and thoughtful design touches. Hand-painted cabinetry and built-in shelving give each of the home's main rooms a character of its own.
Family and friends will delight in having a colorfully appointed mid-century guesthouse of their own. Just steps away from the main residence, it features hardwood floors, three fireplaces and a charming side patio.
When it's time to leave this pleasant, private compound, Canyon Road is only a stroll away through the narrow, tree-canopied lanes of one of Santa Fe's most sought-after historic neighborhoods. The compound at 641 Camino del Monte Sol is a win-win for anyone looking for a move-in-ready residence that offers stately but not stuffy elegance and easy proximity to an area renowned in The City Different's art scene.