Comfort meets classic Santa Fe charm, tinged with contemporary flair, behind the gates of 641 Camino del Monte Sol. The spirit of Southwest Pueblo architectural craft and artistry is alive and well in this compound's two meticulously maintained homes. Designed with ultimate privacy in mind, the property includes a main house that is set back from the street and a full-sized guest house with a street view up front.

 Situated in the Camino del Monte Sol Historic District, an area that was the center of a nationally known colony of artists in New Mexico's early years of statehood, #641's main residence is a Territorial gem. Its many airy and upright elements make this historic style of construction inviting and appealing.  

Guests are welcomed to the main house through an antique wooden gate with iron accents; it leads into a formal courtyard. In true Pueblo-revival style, the front portal features doors to each of the home's three wings, plus a main entrance.  

feature-living.png
Screen Shot 2022-07-31 at 8.25.24 AM.png

Featured home: 641 Camino del Monte Sol

Popular in the Community