1523 Calle Terrazas, Santa Fe
Designed and constructed with its signature timeless aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship, Woods Design Builders offers a home on five acres of land that seamlessly melds Santa Fe’s breathtaking sky with contemporary functionality.
Like all Woods Design Builders’ creations and renovations, this home is not “just” a house. Quality is a necessity for the Woods team. Every component of this house has been analyzed from all design, physical and functional vantage points. No trends. No shortcuts. No happenstances. This Woods house represents enduring multi-dimensional quality with a purpose. Likewise, the house offers every resident and guest their own place and every place for a purpose.
Matching the ageless, multi-dimensional quality are cohesive, interconnected materials of steel, double-paned glass, reclaimed wooden beams, diamond-finished plaster, Quartzite slabs, walnut flooring and designer furnishings that complement, never compete with or distract from, the home’s aesthetic excellence.
Calming sounds of a water fountain at the home’s entrance help quiet the senses from “outside” stressors and prepare you to take in the stunning beauty just inside the front doors. Immediately upon entering, the Santa Fe sky presents itself. The Great Room offers unobstructed views of mountain ranges and city lights from all angles, while a massive fireplace and diamond-finished plaster walls ground this expansive area with an almost ethereal glow. (Any art collector would beam to see their art treasures and sculpture on and within these walls.)
The reclaimed beams embedded in 15-foot ceilings throughout the house enhance the big, New Mexico sky focus from nearly every room in the house.
When asked to describe their favorite thing about this home, Deborah Bodelson of the Bodelson Spier Team with Santa Fe Properties said, “This is a home in which it’s impossible to be depressed. The natural light infuses every part of it…and even when you do turn on a light in the evening, the diamond finish on the walls throughout makes the house just glow with warmth.”
To the south of the Great Room, a private master suite opens beyond French doors to a spacious sleeping/sitting area, custom kiva fireplace and spa-inspired bath with steam shower and soaking tub. A generous master closet is designed for his and her spaces, along with a stacked washer and dryer.
Adjacent to the master suite is a large media entertainment room, home office, exercise room and/or library, offering areas of privacy for all.
Going north past the Great Room towards the kitchen, a jaw-dropping floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine room commands all the attention in shining glass and steel.
Immediately off the dining room and Great Room is the stunningly immaculate, functionally outfitted chef’s kitchen with a dining peninsula, subzero appliances and Quartzite slab countertops. The entire kitchen is bathed in natural light from windows with signature, unobstructed views.
An outdoor patio, equipped with a barbeque, connects to the kitchen, making al fresco dining and entertaining seamless. There are two additional bedrooms — each with an en-suite bath — a “bonus” room with bath and built-in sleep nook, a full-sized laundry room and a mudroom with storage. An oversized, two-car garage comes finished with epoxy flooring, recycled aluminum siding, wall system storage and an underground storage room. In this home, every purpose has a place and every place a purpose.
Any houseguest or family member would love to be quartered in the home’s private entrance guest house encircled with gardens on the north side of the property. The guest house has a living area, bedroom, kitchen, washer and dryer and portal access to the outdoor patio area, all mimicking the high-quality design, materials and finishes as the main house.
Realtor teammate Cary Spier said, “I can’t choose one favorite thing about this home because I love so many things…the views, the plastered walls that reflect and bounce light off the walls, the one level, the encased wine room. This a house where anyone would walk in and say ‘I could live here…now!’ ”
Offered by Santa Fe Properties. For details or an exclusive showing of 1523 Calle Terrazas, contact the Bodelson Spier Team – Deborah Bodelson and Cary Spier: 505-660-4442 or 505-690-2856, bodelsonspier@sfprops.comsantafeproperties.com.
