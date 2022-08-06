Exterior - Guest Bedrooms (1).jpg

Constructed on one of only eight lots in the private enclave of Tano Drive Compound is a three-bedroom, two-and-three-quarter bath home built by owner Gary Lincoln more than a decade ago.

Designed by local architect Michael Bauer, the two-story layout was planned with a division of space that allows for privacy of the primary suite from other areas. More than 3,000 square feet, the home has large windows positioned to highlight views of various mountain ranges. The open-concept kitchen, with dark wood cabinets, granite countertops and a grand center island, looks out to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Horses Head Peak, which ends at the Santa Fe Ski Basin, is clearly in view.

Fireplace - Nichos.jpg

Every section of the house shares similar mountain vistas with the Tano Point Compound, a property often used as a film production and photoshoot location. Lincoln says that he and his wife, Bonnie McDonald, will miss those views most when they move to be closer to their grandchildren. "The unrestricted panoramic views of the Sangres, Jemez and Sandias are extraordinary, as are the sunrises and sunsets," he says. "You can see the lights of Bernalillo all the way down to the Sandias."

Primary Bedroom.jpg

A Tano Road custom home

