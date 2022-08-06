Constructed on one of only eight lots in the private enclave of Tano Drive Compound is a three-bedroom, two-and-three-quarter bath home built by owner Gary Lincoln more than a decade ago.
Designed by local architect Michael Bauer, the two-story layout was planned with a division of space that allows for privacy of the primary suite from other areas. More than 3,000 square feet, the home has large windows positioned to highlight views of various mountain ranges. The open-concept kitchen, with dark wood cabinets, granite countertops and a grand center island, looks out to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Horses Head Peak, which ends at the Santa Fe Ski Basin, is clearly in view.
Every section of the house shares similar mountain vistas with the Tano Point Compound, a property often used as a film production and photoshoot location. Lincoln says that he and his wife, Bonnie McDonald, will miss those views most when they move to be closer to their grandchildren. "The unrestricted panoramic views of the Sangres, Jemez and Sandias are extraordinary, as are the sunrises and sunsets," he says. "You can see the lights of Bernalillo all the way down to the Sandias."
Listed by Warren Thompson of Dougherty Realty for $2.3 million, the home used insulating concrete foam (ICF) in its construction, which is basically an Oreo cookie of concrete between foam blocks. "It's an incredibly strong house," says Thompson, who explained that the highly insulating material also prevents any air infiltration. "I've used a lot of alternative materials, like adobe and pumice-crete" says Lincoln, who spent his career building homes. "I find that [ICF] is better and more sustainable."
Sustainability and damage prevention were priorities when designing the contemporary home. The roof, which stretches across the three-car garage, doubles as an outdoor area that features a wood-burning fireplace and west-facing views. Porcelain tiles were placed atop a rubber membrane and leveled by utilizing pedestals that allow for drainage from monsoons and rain.
Along with the views, Lincoln and McDonald say they'll miss the closeness of the community on Tano Road. It’s been said that the road and the neighborhoods that branch from it have a certain cache because they satisfy the desire for privacy in a more rural environment yet still offer access to town. Although the homes are typically on sizeable acreage and spread apart, the entire area maintains the feel of a close-knit community, with neighborhood volunteers who keep an eye on things. "Everyone knows each other and looks out for one another," says Dougherty's Thompson, who lived in the neighborhood for years.
Good neighbors, privacy, expansive views and construction that can withstand any Santa Fe weather make 2555 Tano Compound Drive a superb choice for year-round, long-term Northern New Mexico living.