Feature home: Sunset Trail

There are few homes as expansive as 1432 Old Sunset Trail. Located in the Santa Fe Summit development just north of 10,000 Waves, this one-level, all-adobe, sunset-facing home sits on two lots that together comprise just under three-and-a-half acres. OK, you’re thinking, that’s a lot of land! There must be gardens and fruit trees and a huge backyard or front yard, or both. And there must be magnificent views of the city and beyond, and gazebos and portals and other outdoor areas from which to enjoy them. You’d be right about the portals and the views (no gazebos), and there are stunning views from just about everywhere, views that are especially dramatic at night.
But because the home is essentially built into the side of one of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, there is no backyard per se. Whatever the house may lack in yards and gardens, though, it more than makes up for in its interior and its spaciousness. The main house boasts just over 8,800 square feet. A casita, which is not separate but an extension of the overall floor plan, adds another 1,200+ square feet. Together, they provide more than 10,000 square feet of living space. The casita door can be locked from either side, giving both sides privacy.
Even with all that space, it’s not so much the square footage that makes “Sunset” unique. Inviting and free-flowing, the layout of the house gives it its unique character, as do the materials that are used inside and out. “There’s a warmth to it,” says Ginger Clarke of Barker Realty. “There’s a fluid blending and fusing of materials throughout the entire house, inside and outside. The original owners were very conscious of bringing in different materials, especially glass and stone, that incorporate the Santa Fe vibe.”
Built in 2004 by John Wolf’s Wolf Corp, Sunset is one of 54 homes in Santa Fe Summit and is the largest. (It’s even bigger than the home of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who lives next door.) Wolf is known for successfully fusing contemporary with traditional. And Sunset beautifully merges Santa Fe Style with something more modern, the result being an abode that’s neither jarringly outré nor ho-hum run-of-the-mill. With Sunset, Wolf Corp fashioned more of a home than a mansion, the term realtors often use to describe any house that has a minimum of 8,000 square feet of floor space.
Back in the early 2000s, houses were being built at a blistering pace. Materials were easier to come by and less expensive. Then came 2008 and the collapse of the housing bubble. And, for the past two years, the country has been learning, the hard way, about supply chains and logistics and the difficulties involved in obtaining sizable amounts of wood, glass, steel and other custom homebuilding elements. “The materials would make it almost twice the price to build it today,” points out Clarke, the listing broker along with Catie Ish. “So the heavy lifting has already been done here.”
For a home as expansive as it is, it’s refreshingly cozy. “The owners didn’t want to go up the mountain,” says Clarke. “They wanted to keep [the home] tucked into the mountain.” For example, there are areas inside the dining nook off the kitchen where those who are inside look up at what’s outside. The effect isn’t just one of being slightly below ground; the window frames what’s out there. It’s conceptually and aesthetically aligned with the philosophy of a Chinese garden, which is designed to be seen from the inside.
Despite the subtle Eastern aesthetics here and there, Sunset is thoroughly Western. There’s even an enormous Arthurian round table in the main din-ing room. Visible as one enters through the main door, the table functions as an anchor between the kitchen and the living room. The living room is separated from the dining room by the largest of the home’s seven fireplaces, all except one of which has been converted to gas.
There are understated touches throughout. From the cedar-lined closets off the primary bedroom to the brick-barrel ceiling in the hallway that leads to the two offices (AKA “easy option” rooms) and then into the bedrooms (creating the effect of being underground) to the bamboo floor in the casita to the cross-hatched vigas and latillas in the dining room ceiling.
The house’s most common elements are stone and wood of various types, and glass. The virtually invisible glass—glass walls, essentially—gives the illusion of there being no separation between one room and another, and, more often, between the indoors and the outdoors. This is particularly true in areas where walls meet. One example is where the stone wall of one of the primary bathrooms adjoins a glass wall. The floor-to-ceiling glass divider makes it seem as if the outside has been brought into the house.
Similarly, the walls that divide what used to be the sewing room, at the farthest—the southern—end of the house, are also glass and extend from the floor to the fifteen-foot-high ceiling. The glass wall divides the onetime sewing room from the adjacent room, which currently serves as a kind of exercise room, complete with a built-in SwimEx swimming pool. (There’s also a built-in hot tub off the primary bedroom, which has views of the City Different.)
The original owners were avid and frequent party-givers. The current owners like to host others as well, which was partly why they put in an elevator that connects the garage to a room just off the kitchen—an accommodation to caterers. Another amenity is the heated driveway. The garage floor, made of the same brick as the driveway, is also heated.
There’s a large catio (cat patio) that’s half indoors and half outdoors, separated, once again, by a glass wall. In terms of size, it’s not unlike those for the smaller cats—bobcats, ocelots, servals—at the Albuquerque Zoo. The previous owners designed this amenity for their Bengal cats, but if cats are not for you, it could easily be used as a sunroom or greenhouse.
With all of the home’s unique and special features, it’s still the mix of materials and the quality of the stone and wood that set it apart and that give Sunset an intimacy that belies its vastness. The harmonious mix of stone and wood are also partly what makes the residence so versatile. “It can do dual duty,” says Clarke. “It can function as an executive retreat type of house or it can be a hub for the family. It can put on a black party dress or just hang out in blue jeans.”