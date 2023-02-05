There are few homes as expansive as 1432 Old Sunset Trail. Located in the Santa Fe Summit development just north of 10,000 Waves, this one-level, all-adobe, sunset-facing home sits on two lots that together comprise just under three-and-a-half acres. OK, you’re thinking, that’s a lot of land! There must be gardens and fruit trees and a huge backyard or front yard, or both. And there must be magnificent views of the city and beyond, and gazebos and portals and other outdoor areas from which to enjoy them. You’d be right about the portals and the views (no gazebos), and there are stunning views from just about everywhere, views that are especially dramatic at night.

But because the home is essentially built into the side of one of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, there is no backyard per se. Whatever the house may lack in yards and gardens, though, it more than makes up for in its interior and its spaciousness. The main house boasts just over 8,800 square feet. A casita, which is not separate but an extension of the overall floor plan, adds another 1,200+ square feet. Together, they provide more than 10,000 square feet of living space. The casita door can be locked from either side, giving both sides privacy.

Feature home: Sunset Trail

