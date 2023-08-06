Ever heard or read the phrase, “Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink?” Samuel Taylor Coleridge included it in “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” a poem he composed in 1798. Coleridge wrote the poem from the perspective of a sailor who was dying of thirst as he was adrift in a sea of salt water. Prior to doing some research for this article, I had thought Coleridge’s words could have been applied to our parched Santa Fe landscape, but I would have been wrong, dead wrong.

It turns out there is water for drinking, irrigating and building development here in Santa Fe, despite unprecedented population growth, and drought and climate change over the last 20 years. (Of course, this isn’t true for other parts of New Mexico, such as Truth or Consequences, the Timberon water district and villages throughout New Mexico, as discussed in a recent Searchlight article by Michael Benanav.) But, for the purpose of this article, let’s focus specifically on water availability for homebuilding development to accommodate population growth in the City Different.

WaterFallingBuckman

The Buckman Direct Diversion

 
 

According to Miles Conway, executive director of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association (SFAHBA), Santa Fe is in a “great position regarding water availability” for both new single family and multifamily home construction and existing home renovations, due to water conservation progress and innovations made over the last two decades. In fact, according to Jesse Roach, the city’s water division director, the City Different uses less water today than it did 20 years ago. Importantly, the average water use per person has been cut by nearly 50 percent!

WaterFallingBaja

The Rio Grande runs below an overlook at the northern edge of the Baja del Rio near the Diablo Canyon Recreation Area

Falling water

Recommended for you