Falling water

Ever heard or read the phrase, “Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink?” Samuel Taylor Coleridge included it in “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” a poem he composed in 1798. Coleridge wrote the poem from the perspective of a sailor who was dying of thirst as he was adrift in a sea of salt water. Prior to doing some research for this article, I had thought Coleridge’s words could have been applied to our parched Santa Fe landscape, but I would have been wrong, dead wrong.
It turns out there is water for drinking, irrigating and building development here in Santa Fe, despite unprecedented population growth, and drought and climate change over the last 20 years. (Of course, this isn’t true for other parts of New Mexico, such as Truth or Consequences, the Timberon water district and villages throughout New Mexico, as discussed in a recent Searchlight article by Michael Benanav.) But, for the purpose of this article, let’s focus specifically on water availability for homebuilding development to accommodate population growth in the City Different.
According to Miles Conway, executive director of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association (SFAHBA), Santa Fe is in a “great position regarding water availability” for both new single family and multifamily home construction and existing home renovations, due to water conservation progress and innovations made over the last two decades. In fact, according to Jesse Roach, the city’s water division director, the City Different uses less water today than it did 20 years ago. Importantly, the average water use per person has been cut by nearly 50 percent!
How is it possible that more people living in Santa Fe today use less water, and fewer people who lived here 20 years ago used more? First of all, according to SFAHBA’s Conway, the city retrofitted toilets that used 3.8 gallons of water per flush during the early 2000s to reduce that average flush to 1.8 gallons of water. When you think about all those flushes, saving two gallons of water per flush quickly adds up.
Likewise, such water conservation efforts are and will continue to be the first step in sustaining water resources in Santa Fe now and into the future. Christine Chavez, Home’s water columnist and the director of Santa Fe’s water conservation efforts (at savewatersantafe.com), points specifically to conservation efforts that include supplementing water for landscaping, improving plant pollinator habitats, supporting trees and bees and increasing monarch butterfly protections.
Through such water resiliency efforts, Santa Fe residents can learn how to landscape their surroundings with the most water-efficient trees, plants and shrubs and how to best protect environmentally essential habitats for wildlife, pollinators, invertebrates and insects. Chavez and her conservation department also work with multistate organizations, such as the Xerces Society and the Colorado River Compact, to help provide checks and balances for decreasing water resources and escalating human activities that negatively impact the natural world.
Santa Fe Water Division Director Roach points out four additional water sources that help support the city’s water needs and its growing population:
• the Santa Fe River
• wells in Santa Fe
• the Rio Grande
• reclaimed water (the Buckman Diversion Program, begun in 2011, and San Juan-Chama Return Project, completed in 2008)
Obviously, agricultural needs in New Mexico eclipse the amount of water needed for residences, but, that said, Roach indicated that there has been no impact on water availability in Santa Fe over the last four years. He estimates, though, that Santa Fe’s population will nearly double to approximately 140,000–170,000 and that water resources will decrease by approximately 25–33 percent by the end of the century.
Looking down the road just a bit: What can be done to accommodate Santa Fe’s increasing thirst and its growing population? First and foremost, of course, are continued water conservation efforts. Doug Pushard, co-founder of Santa Fe’s now seven-year-old annual Water Summit, indicated that we now know how to build new housing that uses essentially zero water by using infiltration systems that reintegrate and/or recycle grey water into drinkable water.
Pushard referenced efforts spearheaded by the northern New Mexico city of Las Vegas to use $140 million federal dollars to replace and reconfigure its drinking water system, which was severely threatened by last year’s huge wildfire. According to Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo and the nonprofit news organization Source New Mexico, the treatment facility is to be upgraded with the installation of a sediment filter on the town’s upriver reservoirs and a new water system to render effluent water drinkable.
Additionally, Pushard and the SFAHBA’s Conway introduced me to local innovative water and energy efficient homebuilder Bill Roth and his business, Modern Design Plus Construction. Roth specializes in building homes under 2,500 square feet in order not to exceed Santa Fe’s water efficiency ratings. He uses readily available toilets that require just .8 gallons of water per flush, installs roofs that collect water for dispersal to landscaping (city permit required) and conscientiously xeriscapes. Roth mindfully chooses building products and materials, such as shallow-form concrete foundation systems that require less water and carbon to install than conventional concrete foundations. Moreover, he uses more electrical systems with HERS ratings for appliances that are below code and closer to net-zero energy levels.
What’s happening waterwise on the fronts of multifamily development and renovations of existing Santa Fe homes? According to Water Division Director Roach, multifamily units typically use less water than single-family units. The city’s Utility Building Division is responsible for calculating scoring levels for new water and infrastructure demand, based on a development of 30–50 units. Developers pay a fee of $16,000 per acre, based on one-quarter acre per multifamily household. If the water demand/development exceeds that calculation and/or size, the developer pays more.
Existing homeowners wanting to renovate, expand and/or add a second housing unit are required to have the Santa Fe Fire Department evaluate their existing water usage. They may need to install more water lines or new water meters to accommodate additional projected water needs. Homeowners would have to construct new water lines and install new meters at their own expense and then turn over the use of those utilities to the city.
All in all, particularly after this winter’s robust rain and snow, Santa Fe appears to be in front of, rather than behind, water availability, despite our desert environs, the Southwest’s mega-drought, climate change and our increasing water demands and population growth. “Water, water ...” may not be everywhere in New Mexico, but Santa Fe’s continued conservation vigilance, building innovations and technical advancements in treatment facilities are making it possible for more people to live, build and thrive in the City Different.