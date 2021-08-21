A recent reader question created some reflection. The question: Why are concrete slabs the dominant form of construction in Santa Fe?
Good question; it got me wondering.
The question came from a reader alerted to a water leak by the EyeOnWater app installed on his home. At first only a gallon per hour, it soon went to 15 gallons per hour. The leak was invisible because it soaked into the dirt under the slab of his house.
A leak-detection outfit found the approximate spot and jackhammering began — through the tile and slab, around and through radiant heating tubes, and then deeper into the wet, muddy mess to find and repair the leak. Then the area had to be filled and compacted, the radiant tubes repaired, a new slab poured and new tile laid that won’t match what was existing. Ouch.
It wasn’t always so in Santa Fe. When migrants from the East started building in Santa Fe, they found floors of rough flagstone and dirt hardened and polished with ox blood. Their “modern” methods laid rough-sawn wooden joists directly on compacted dirt. Within a generation, they noticed rot happened even in the dry Southwest.
By the time Allen Stamm began building his postwar subdivisions, builders knew to get joists off the ground. All homes in Casa Solana and Pueblo Alegre neighborhoods were built with raised stem wall foundations and crawl spaces.
By the mid-1960s, with the development of Barrio La Cañada and later in the ’70s with Dale Bellamah opening up the neighborhoods around Siringo Road, crawl spaces were gone and slabs were everywhere. Nobody seems to know exactly why.
Did lumber prices go up and concrete prices go down? Did ready-mix plants and mobile concrete trucks suddenly appear and compete for housing boom business? For whatever reasons, the transition was complete.
Passive-solar pioneers preaching the wisdom of sunlight on heat-storing concrete thermal mass reinforced the practice. By the ’80s, builders realized tubes of hot water in slabs created the sublime comfort of radiant heat and could be enjoyed in rooms where the sun didn’t shine.
Of course, therein began the risk of water leaks and tube failure in slabs. Polybutylene, Entran II and Kitec are words that can make a builder shudder. Fortunately, modern PEX tubes appear to be standing the test of time, at least when there are no couplings. When there are joints, elbows or couplings, all bets are off, which I suspect will be the issue for the reader with the leak.
Things could be changing. As lovely as radiant heat can be, it doesn’t provide cooling, which is more in demand with climate disruption, nor does it provide healthy air exchanges that can be filtered. Ducted air-to-air mini-splits provide that which radiant cannot, and their all-electric power needs are solar-ready.
The growing market for modular construction, with boxes craned into place, also could drive the industry back to crawl spaces with raised foundations, since trying to drop a fully finished unit onto pipes sticking out of a slab is a scenario no builder wants to contemplate.
With lumber prices going through the roof, one might suspect slabs are cheaper. But concrete prices have followed, and current rules for under-slab insulation and radon mitigation mean differences are negligible. Crawl spaces also make sense on sloped lots where excavation for flat slabs is rocky and expensive.
The embodied energy of concrete also is problematic.
The simplest takeaway from today’s conversation: Get the free EyeOnWater app installed on your water meter.
