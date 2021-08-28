Swinging pendulums are overused metaphors for social and political movements, probably because they are so apt. I’ve been thinking about those swings while plowing through the epic Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Robert Moses called Power Broker, written by Robert Caro in 1975.
With 1,200 pages of small-font text, it is the sweeping story of how one man, a deeply flawed genius, transformed the landscape of New York City and the surrounding areas by developing hundreds of parks, big and small, hundreds of miles of highways, and thousands of acres of marsh and muck filled-in for future developments.
The arc of his own life swung from Yale-educated, reformist do-gooder fighting the corrupt Tammany Hall political machine before World War I to ruthless destroyer of poor neighborhoods that stood in the way of his visions for moving endless streams of automobiles with maximum efficiency around bridges and boroughs.
First hailed as the man bringing bucolic beauty to the masses, he could do no wrong. His power grew with a fawning press. No single mayor, governor or even President Franklin D. Roosevelt dared stand in his way. President Dwight Eisenhower sought him to help get the interstate highway system accomplished.
And then the pendulum swung. By the time Caro published his book, Moses was 85 and the world had changed. His legacy became one of ugly urban blight bullied into existence with a ruthless disregard for actual humans living among his creations.
In 1963, it was decided Santa Fe needed a high-speed north-south corridor to relieve downtown congestion. St. Francis Drive became U.S. 84/285 and plowed through the heart of a historic barrio, cleaving the city in two. About 120 homes between West Alameda and Cerrillos Road were bought and bulldozed. Holdout properties were condemned and residents removed. No arguing and no stopping it.
But pendulums swing, and now we seek to develop the midtown campus and surrounding areas. Neither Mayor Alan Webber nor his assigned midtown manager, Daniel Hernandez, are modern versions of Robert Moses.
Moses was always a public servant and never a private developer, but he thought and acted like one, which is where our public servants are failing us today.
A recent My View column in The New Mexican by UNM architecture professor Michelle Pride, director of its Design and Planning Assistance Center, touted the contract the city bestowed to engage the previously unengaged public on what should be done at midtown.
Until now, most commenters have been older, wealthier and non-Hispanic. Their opinions have largely driven the city’s expressed desires that the site should have affordable housing, an educational component, commercial filmmaking, offices, stores, dining, public parks and enhanced walkability. Sounds good. But because of unbalanced demographics, an equity gap is presumed.
So, we hired professional engagers with expertise in dragging out opinions from those who are younger, poorer and Hispanic. Good, those voices must be heard. But what do we really expect them to say differently? And what if they conclude that something radically different should be done? Will that be the new development direction?
Engagement is a means but also an end in itself. Development is much different. It is single-minded and relentless. It sticks to plan with beginning, middle and end. It does not sway with changing opinions. It stays on budget and finishes on time.
Robert Moses in his prime would threaten to quit and walk away. Panicky politicians never called his bluff because they needed him, his drive and proven ability to “get things done.” Our chosen midtown developer walked away and we let them go. Meanwhile, we’ll keep engaging.
