Who knew stucco issues could engender so many comments from readers? Well, my editor probably did, as he has long encouraged this column to be consumer-focused.
So, today picks up where last week left off and continues with more information on stucco.
One reader took me to task for not suggesting how homeowners could take on maintenance of their deteriorating stucco. The answer is simple. It’s almost never a one-person job.
Stuccoing is a highly choreographed team of typically at least five people attacking a one-story home.
One person mixes and wheelbarrows wet mud to those with hawks and trowels in hand. One is on the ground and covers the bottom. Another is on scaffolding working the middle and a third is on the roof working both sides of the parapet.
The crew moves from left to right, from one corner to another, going as fast as possible. They’re followed by another hand working a “float” in a circular motion to bring up aggregate, which makes the stucco bumpy. Clearly, “fixing” stucco problems is not a DIY project.
As mentioned last week, the tops of parapets are weak spots in the stucco. Another “fail point” is around windows.
Territorial style, with stacked bricks on parapets and wooden trim around windows, was an early attempt to address those weaknesses in what was originally real mud and not cementitious stucco. The newcomers weren’t simply trying to bring an Eastern aesthetic to their homes; they were also attempting to address inherent problems.
Our problem with stucco and windows is we don’t put our windows flush to outside walls, as is done in virtually every other home built in America. We love deep bull-nosed details, where stucco curves from the exterior surface back to the windows. Luxury homes in Las Campanas have covenants that demand the plane of window glass be 4 inches recessed from the stucco plane.
That means another horizontal stucco surface at the base of the window. Those two materials expand and contract differently and separation is inevitable, which means water gets in. Not good.
The recent predominance of synthetic color coats, which is far stickier than the older cementitious color coats, has become ubiquitous in new construction. It helps forestall cracking and separation, but even it has limitations.
Many have heard of elastomeric stucco, which is very stretchy and is the best kind of synthetic.
Acrylic-based synthetics are not as stretchy and are less expensive. All elastomeric stuccos are synthetic, but not all synthetic stuccos are elastomeric. If you want the best, make sure it’s elastomeric and make sure the crew rolls on an undiluted primer coat before troweling on the finishing coat.
As sticky as it is, elastomeric stucco will still separate from window cladding over time. That’s the area where DIY efforts can pay off. A bead of high-quality caulk can do wonders. It’s not easy to neatly caulk a bumpy surface, so be prepared to make a mess. Most would assume a clear caulk would be best, but we discovered years ago that colored caulk is best.
That caulk, designed to match tile grout, can be found at most local tile specialty stores like Coronado Paint and Decorating. Take a small sample of the home’s stucco and color match as close as possible. If you’re a good caulker — it’s a skill that takes practice — it also can be used on cracks wider than a dime.
Eventually, every home will need to be recolored. Elastomeric stucco sticks to everything and can hide almost anything. Just don’t assume you can do it yourself. Hire licensed and insured professionals.
