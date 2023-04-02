Crabapple trees thrive in the high desert

Thinking about spring’s glorious flowering fruit trees in the high desert often makes one wonder, how did some of these nonnative plants get here, and even more curious, how did they adapt to such an arid climate? The answer can be found way back in time, starting in the late 1500s.
Imported trees, including fruit trees, first arrived in New Mexico with Spanish colonists who brought more than 100 fruit tree cultivars as they travelled along the Camino Real. At the time, most colonists lived in the Rio Grande valley region, a major source for water. Unfortunately, the trees were overused for fuel and shelter, and most forests were denuded. It wasn’t until the American settlers arrived in the mid-1800s, bringing with them new, hardy varieties that spread roots along the Rio Grande once again, that these trees eventually established themselves in orchards and backyards throughout northern New Mexico.
One tree, the crabapple, in the genus Malus, from the rose family (Rosaceae), is a true spring show-off. Crabapple trees have blooms that range from pure white to deep magenta that cover its branches from the bottom of the tree to the top. Crabapples tend to inhabit relatively open areas that have lots of sun exposure and good air circulation. Interestingly, they do not have a particular soil preference, and although they prefer well-drained, moist, slightly acidic soils, they are highly adaptable to poor soils and can endure droughts and soil compaction. This makes them good candidates for the Southwest’s dry climate.
Crabapple trees originated from the mountainous regions of Central Asia, specifically, in modern-day Kazakhstan, although several species are native to the Pacific Northwest. They are found in abundance throughout North America with a wide grow zone: USDA Zones 4–8. In April and May, blooming crabapples can be spotted all over Santa Fe, many in the Historic Eastside. The Santa Fe Botanical Garden is home to two beautiful cultivars: the appropriately named “Radiant” and one of the newer varieties that has multi-season appeal, “Indian Magic.” Malus ‘Prairifire’ is another variety that does well in the Southwest. It is a tough tree with excellent resistance to many of the diseases that plague several other varieties of crabapples.
Like most fruit trees, crabapples are prone to several diseases. The most common are fireblight, apple scab and cedar-apple rust. While they aren’t necessarily fatal, they can leave unsightly marks on the trees. Fireblight, caused by the bacterium Erwinia amylovora, is a very damaging and contagious disease that also affects apple, pear and some other members of the family Rosaceae. Apple scab, caused by the fungus Venturia inaequalis, is most commonly associated with the members of the Malus genus. Cedar-apple rust, caused by the plant pathogen Gymnosporangium juniperi-virginianae, disfigures apple trees, crabapples and cedars.
When crabapples lose their flowers, leaves in shades of green to reddish-purple take over. The leaves have a serrate, or jagged, edge, although some have a crenate, or scalloped, edge. The leaves are typically arranged in a pinnate manner, with leaflets on either side of the stem in pairs. Crabapples are deciduous and lose their leaves in the fall. Colorful fruits then appear in a wide array of colors, including yellow, gold, orange, red and purple, depending on the variety. Some fruits are persistent and cling to the branches and do not drop. The berries range from ¼ inch to 1–2 inches. The long-lasting fruits provide many benefits, especially to birds in the winter.
Ornamental crabapples are usually not edible; however, there are some varieties that are and can be used in cooking. The fruits are generally tart and sour, and like bigger apples, their tiny seeds contain very small amounts of cyanogenic glycoside. It converts into cyanide, but you would have to eat a lot of berries to get sick. Cooking with crabapples has become popular. You can find dozens of websites that have recipes for crabapple jelly, butter, bread and even liquor.
Medically, Native Americans and European settlers used parts of the tree to treat various ailments. The Cherokee use an infusion of the bark to treat gallstones and piles, and a wash made from the bark to treat a sore mouth. The Iroquois make a cold infusion that’s used to treat black eyes and sore eyes, and as a cure for snow blindness.