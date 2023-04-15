Annexation of county land into the city is rare. The last such agreement between the two was 2008. It recognized an “urban form” defined by Interstate 25 and N.M. 599.

The plan called for three phases and excluded Agua Fría village, an area designated a “Traditional Historic Community” by the county in 1995. Agua Fría was first to petition and achieve that recognition under state statute.

A city memo announcing an Early Neighborhood Notification meeting in July 2009 explaining annexation plans said the first phase would start that year, with all phases completed by 2013.

