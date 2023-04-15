Annexation of county land into the city is rare. The last such agreement between the two was 2008. It recognized an “urban form” defined by Interstate 25 and N.M. 599.
The plan called for three phases and excluded Agua Fría village, an area designated a “Traditional Historic Community” by the county in 1995. Agua Fría was first to petition and achieve that recognition under state statute.
A city memo announcing an Early Neighborhood Notification meeting in July 2009 explaining annexation plans said the first phase would start that year, with all phases completed by 2013.
Eighteen distinct parcels were referenced. The first phase consisted of “doughnut holes,” county property randomly scattered and surrounded by city property. Those were not controversial. The second phase was controversial and didn’t happen until 2013, when 4,000 acres and 13,000 people became city residents.
The third phase never happened. It was designated the “presumptive annexation area” and has been in limbo since 2008. It’s technically in the county but in the urban form, and adjacent to the expanded boundaries of Agua Fría.
Residents there, an area referred to as 1B, are tired of waiting for the city to fulfill its annexation pledge. They petitioned for release from the 2008 agreement and now seek to join themselves to Agua Fría village.
The area in question is bounded by N.M. 599 on the north, Calle Nopal on the east, West Alameda on the south and Hansen Lumber Co.’s property line on the west. It stretches the imagination to think the area a “village,” but neighborhood frustration with the city is legitimate.
The city dropped the ball and could be sacrificing prospective higher-density infill parcels to one house per acre forever.
One characteristic of the area, as with similar parcels to the west swept up by Agua Fría village after its 1995 designation, are ridiculously shaped lots that can never be developed because they are land-locked and too narrow for even a road.
There is one 15 feet wide and a half-mile long that runs from West Alameda to N.M. 599. A search of the county’s parcel map shows many such strips, which are obviously historic and undoubtedly gave denizens from the historic village access to northern livestock ranges. With numerous family transfers over the decades, the parcels got skinnier and skinnier.
There are tracts large enough for higher density than one house per acre. Homewise, for instance, has two skinny parcels totaling 53 acres with West Alameda access. Adjacent to Homewise lands are five parcels owned by the state of New Mexico totaling 94 acres. But they are landlocked with no road access without easements through Homewise property.
The recent meeting of the County Commission accepted a petition representing more than 50% of registered voters in area 1B who wish to join Agua Fría village, a requirement for allowing a “de-annexation” of the area. No one spoke against the unanimously accepted petition.
There will be a public hearing April 25. Mayor Alan Webber should attend and defend the city/county annexation agreement of 2008. He should publicly apologize to neighbors for the city’s negligence and recalcitrance, and pledge immediate police, fire, land-use and trash pickup for residents. And fast-track West Alameda repairs.
Neighbors speaking for de-annexation unabashedly said they were against higher-density development, while also saying they weren’t NIMBYs. Joining Agua Fría will perpetuate low density.
Aldea, a high-density neighborhood across N.M. 599 in the county to the north, established precedence. Area 1B is classic infill within the urban form. It is not a traditional historic village. Bring it into the city as planned in 2008.