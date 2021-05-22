A few years back, The New Mexican referred to the rural Eldorado neighborhood as “tony” in an article about neighbors fuming over recycled asphalt being laid on their beloved dirt roads.
Many Nextdoor Eldorado regulars at the time used the social media platform to take exception with “tony.” Typical comments went like this: “If you think Eldorado is tony, you should see the neighborhood we moved from.” Apparently few people like to be seen as posh or well-heeled.
Eldorado residents — I’m one of them — seem to have plenty of time to populate Nextdoor chats with endless posts on controversial topics. The “chicken wars” come to mind, but so do dollar stores, recycled asphalt and barking dogs. The latest, and it’s a doozy, is over a “double-wide mobile home” that got set on a vacant lot.
They may not see themselves as tony, but they darn sure don’t want to see that in the neighborhood.
I put double-wide mobile home in quotes because that’s what it’s being called, and also because that’s what it looks like.
But it is not. It’s not a mobile home and it’s not a manufactured home. It’s a modular home. Confused? You’re not the first and won’t be the last.
Forty-five years ago, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development set standards for the mobile home industry that had been wildly unregulated up until then. It also decreed “mobile home” would only be used on products built before 1976. After that, all homes built on steel chassis with axles would be called “manufactured” and governed by HUD-derived building codes.
That started the confusion that still rages. Indeed, there are manufactured home communities in Santa Fe today calling themselves mobile home parks that actually prohibit true mobile homes built pre-1976.
The confusion doesn’t end there. Google “modular homes” in New Mexico and you’ll be directed to sites that specialize in manufactured homes, although many claim they can also build them as modular.
New Mexico’s best known is the Karsten factory in Albuquerque. In 2005, it was bought by Clayton Homes, the largest manufactured home company in America, but was allowed to keep the Karsten brand. Clayton was later bought by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.
The home plopped down in two sections in Eldorado was built by Karsten. It looks exactly like one of its double-wide manufactured homes, but it is not. It is a modular, meaning it was built to the standards of the International Residential Code, not the HUD codes. The IRC is the code all site-built homes follow.
Manufactured homes typically get backed into place by the truck that pulled them to the site. Modular home sections are placed on specialized trailers, which are towed to a site where a crane lifts them off the transport trailer and places them on permanent foundations. That’s what happened in Eldorado.
The plans presented to the architectural review committee did not look like what got set, which is what riled the neighbors. Their indignation is premature since the home isn’t finished, although it looks finished as it sits.
Now TNT Construction out of Moriarty, a company specializing in “setting and stitching” Karsten products on permanent foundations, will oversee the building of deep wraparound portals with tall parapets, yard walls and attached garage — all of which gets smeared with a lovely brown stucco so it looks like all other brown cubes in Eldorado.
With the rising cost of new construction putting site-built homes out of reach for all but the toniest, the modular home industry is exploding across America and could be coming to a vacant lot near you. They, and the people who will inhabit them, should not be shunned.
