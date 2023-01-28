Milestones inspire reflection. Today’s column is one. It’s No. 200.
I’ve only missed one Sunday in the string, and that was from not putting one in the can following hip replacement surgery in April. I thought I could manage, but discovered opioids and 600 lucid words don’t mix. Fortunately, acetaminophen quickly replaced the hard stuff, and it was back the following week.
When New Mexican editor Phill Casaus casually asked me four years ago if I was interested in writing a weekly column after we wrapped up an interview of him for my weekly radio show, my “Sure, why not?” was impulsive.
I had written columns as a Midwestern college editorialist 40 years earlier and penned several My Views that ran in The New Mexican over 10 years as head of Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, but a weekly commitment to the front page of Sunday’s Real Estate section for one of America’s best small daily newspapers deserved more than flippancy.
I’d subscribed to and was mailed the paper for six months before moving to Santa Fe from Boston in 1986. I almost made the move after college in 1979 and planned to apply for a reporting job at the paper, but a lovesick detour to Boston nixed that. By the time I got to Santa Fe, writing was over, and fatherhood financed by carpentry was the new gig.
The daily fix of TheNew Mexican never waned, and I became devoted to several columnists. A favorite was Marc Simmons, who helped slake a thirst for New Mexico history, especially from his deep knowledge of the Keresan-speaking pueblos of Cochiti and Kewa (Santo Domingo).
Another favorite was the late Bill Stewart, the veteran U.S. Foreign Service diplomat who enthralled readers for 20 years with his personal musings on international politics and trends. I also never missed a piece by the late Harlan McKosato, whom I’d listened to for years as the host of KUNM radio’s Native America Calling. That was a trio I knew I’d never measure up to.
The columnist whose writing never failed to wow me was Zane Fischer, the arts and culture columnist for the weekly Santa Fe Reporter for 10 years until giving it up in 2011. Fischer also worried me when he confessed the hardest part of writing a weekly column was coming up with the next one. From a writer like Fischer, that was an intimidating thought.
Happily, that’s not been a problem. Santa Fe just keeps on giving.
Like the project on Thursday’s Planning Commission agenda for a downzoning so an upzoning can happen on 31 acres along Paseo de Vistas. It’s the road on Santa Fe’s north side paralleling the old city dump that connects to Calle Nopal north of the West Alameda three-way stop sign.
Since it’s also accessible from N.M. 599 from the La Tierra interchange, one could argue it’s the last unspoiled entry into Santa Fe, but that’s not what makes it unique. It is, however, another example of the future land use map, a feature of the 1999 general plan, guiding land-use decisions.
The 31 acres is zoned R-1, one house per acre. The applicants want two homes per acre. The general-plan map designates it low-density residential, three to seven homes per acre. So, the general plan must be amended to change to very low residential, one to three homes per acre, so it can be upzoned from R-1 to R-2.
Confused? You can’t make this stuff up. It also illustrates how the plan and its map are inextricably linked. You can’t have one without the other, and ultimately, the map rules, as was recently confirmed for Old Pecos Trail.