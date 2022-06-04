Santa Fe home buyers and home gawkers alike have sky-high expectations when it comes to the desire for architectural detail and an enviable location — especially above a certain price point. The "perfect" home often needs to combine impeccable and breathtaking attributes in order to satisfy today's buyers.
Realistically, compromises are usually necessary, at the very least with regard to more practical desires, such as ample parking or storage. But not so, in this case.
As a proud and confirmed home gawker, I was reassuringly wowed upon approaching 1813 Camino de Cruz Blanca. The home is snugged up against a who’s who of Eastside peaks — from Sun and Moon to Atalaya and Picacho — and boasts dazzling views in every direction.
The large, geometrically carved front door signaled great character to come. The promise of architectural artistry was delivered as I stepped inside. First, the seemingly endless vigas and buttery-smooth plaster, offset by handsome flagstone, wood and tile flooring. There's nary a right angle to close you in (well, maybe a couple). This imposing space is both elegant and joyous.
Immediately beyond the foyer, in a large sitting room, a massive double-sided fireplace greets you. The swoopy and fanciful sculptured structure valiantly competes for attention with the sweeping westward views off the adjoining circular flagstone patio. In essence, 1813 Camino de Cruz Blanca is a soothing study in gentle curves, inside and out.
Significant artistic flourishes throughout the house offer whimsy as well as a creative nod to regional culture as visioned by the home's current owner. Extensive murals by local artists takes you on a colorful journey, starting with an entryway powder room styled as a petroglyph-bedecked cave, all the way through to the showstopping 2,500-square-foot indoor pool room at the back of the house. Kachina-inspired sconces surrounding the pool area offer another impressive touch.
Flooded with natural light, the attached pool "house" features 16-foot ceilings, a spa, kitchen and large flagstone patio for lounging and, of course, entertaining. This is space made to gather and enjoy company in.
In the kitchen, Southwestern design details continue in the cabinets and tilework, creating a clean, geometric rhythm of color and calm. The various built-ins throughout the remainder of the house carry along the regional theme in form and color. White oak floors and doors accentuate the entire home with an uplifting hue.
Outdoors, the property includes an attached garage and storage space, a terraced backyard surrounded by evergreen-covered peaks and a walled garden, plus miles of Santa Fe’s famous hiking trails at your doorstep (while still being only a five-minute drive from downtown). The 3.9- acre lot offers plenty of land on which to expand.
Enchanting, ample and elegant, 1813 Camino de Cruz Blanca invites and inspires imagination. Its magnificent, naturally lit surfaces and open spaces would do justice to any type of art or textile collection, and a large one at that. (I’d personally love to see The Compound’s Girard pieces transplanted here, but the restaurant’s proprietors might have something to say about that!) This is a home in which to celebrate the art of living and living with art, which includes the house itself as a work of art.
Photos Santa Fe Properties