Nobody ever said Mayor Allan Webber lacks creativity.
His long and successful pre-mayoral career is a legacy of new thinking (and yes, there’s a “but” coming here). But the recent decision to fold restructuring city government into pandemic-based panic budgeting is more creative than sensible.
But hey, as Rahm Emanuel, a former chief of staff under President Barack Obama, once said: “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that: It’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”
The quote’s first sentence was the most remembered and unfairly seen by many as a scheming Machiavellian construct. Actually, the entire quote can be seen as aspirational and in some ways inspirational.
That must have been the case when Webber and his key advisers came up with the reorganizational plan. Imagine if you will — and we must because nobody in the mayor’s administration talks until they’ve, presumably, come to a consensus — that they were Zooming a discussion around new departments.
Someone likely posed a question along the lines of, “What existing departments are ‘external facing,’ and why don’t we create a new department to lump them together and call it the Community Development Department?” External facing was not defined, but there’s an inarguable logic to the notion.
One would think things like senior centers, youth services and libraries are external facing and would be in this new department, but no.
Instead, they’re lumped with police, fire and emergency services in a new department slated to be called Public Health and Safety.
Well, what about constituent services? That defines external facing; it must be in the new Community Development Department, qué no?
No, it will be in the newly organized City Clerk’s Office, directly reporting to the mayor and not the city manager, as all other departments, existing and proposed, will do.
So, what is in the proposed external-facing department?
It is a hodgepodge of six existing departments that have little or nothing to do with one another and are certain to dilute the effectiveness of all. It might be creative, but it’s a little ridiculous.
It starts with land use, affordable housing and economic development. So far, so good; they have a great deal to do with one another and long have been ready for integration, especially because the Office of Economic Development has jumped into the deep end of the development pool with its management and oversight of the midtown campus revitalization.
But then the new external-facing department throws in arts and culture, recreation, and tourism. Huh? OK, they’re externally facing, but they’re so far removed from what is physically developed by the first three as to be laughable.
The new mega-department is intended to eliminate silos and be headed by the competent Rich Brown, currently head of economic development. The likelihood, however, will be two bigger silos that have virtually nothing in common other than they’re externally faced. Brown’s head will be spinning.
The logical solution is a fourth new department that splits community development in two. Yes, bring land use and affordable housing together with economic development. But create a Quality of Life Department with tourism, recreation, arts and culture.
The Land Use Department alone has six subsections to manage. Being one of six divisions within the new department is an insult to the importance of land use to our built environment, to affordable housing and to general economic development. Let them stand alone together and separate from the other three.
