If you hear someone say they know building codes, take it with a grain of salt. The code book, just for houses, called the International Residential Code, is two-inches thick of dense text in eight-point font on tissue-thin pages.
The reading ain’t easy.
Steve Onstad, owner of Evergreen Building Solutions and Santa Fe’s premier building science guru, may be one whose code opinions can be taken salt-free.
Local homebuilding code-watchers, of whom there are very few, have long lamented the city’s green building codes fall harder on them than apartment builders. Apartment builders do not have to meet the city’s Home Energy Rating System score of 60, like homebuilders do, nor do they have to meet the Water Efficiency Rating Score of 70. There are no HERS or WERS requirements for apartments at all.
City officials, many who agree the inequity should change, throw up their collective hands and say they are tied by the definition of “residences” enshrined in the International Residential Code. On the surface, they would appear to be correct.
That definition states residences are “detached one- and two-family dwellings and townhouses not more than three stories above grade plane in height with a separate means of egress.”
That clearly leaves out apartment buildings, which therefore must follow rules of the International Building Code, an even more dense code book applied to anything not covered by residential codes.
The city has long dreamed of having green energy and water conservation codes for commercial structures, but the infinite variety of commercial uses instantly causes hands to be thrown in the air. Apartments, which are clearly residences but lumped with commercial structures, get a pass on stringent city conservation rules.
Not so fast, says Onstad, who notes the city also adopted another subset of building codes based on the International Energy Conservation Code. When it did so, it erroneously adopted the definition of residences from the overarching residential code.
What the city failed to realize, Onstad says, is the energy conservation code explicitly defines residences in broader terms than the general residential codes. The definition for the conservation codes start with one- and two-family and townhouse structures, but then says: “as well as Group R-2, R-3 and R-4 buildings three stories or less in height.”
Apartments are R-2 buildings. Onstad is right. The city is wrong. Apartments can clearly be subject to the same energy and water conservation rules detached homes, duplexes and townhouse now follow in Santa Fe. All the city has to do is accept that definition of residences for its conservation codes rather than from the general residential codes.
This means apartments can be decoupled from commercial buildings right now. What about four- and five-story apartments? Onstad says there is nothing magical about conserving energy and water in dwelling units as the apartments rise in height. Other codes will come into play, such as elevators, fire-suppression and means of egress, but a dwelling unit is a dwelling unit regardless of where it sits in a building.
The search is on for a permanent director of the city’s Land Use Department, and acting Director Jason Kluck has applied, but he should steamroll this sensible change before a leadership decision is made.
Turnover of city administrators can lead to stasis. There’s lots of talk, lots of hand-wringing (when they aren’t thrown into the air) and lots of promises to study, but no movement on long-overdue initiatives.
Who’s the city councilor to bring these energy and water conservation code changes to the governing body for a vote?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.