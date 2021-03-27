On Sept. 10, the city took back sole possession of Santa Fe Estates, the sprawling tract of land with a curious history on the north side of town.
The city now seems determined to dump the property at bargain-basement prices to the first publicly traded megabuilder to show up with $4 million in cash and the wherewithal to spend tens of millions more on infrastructure for the topographically challenging 228 acres.
The city opened up a process of bidding for the property in January with a theoretical bid-picking date of March 24. Thankfully, a few hours before the 5 p.m. deadline, it hit the pause button.
No explanation was given nor any indication of how long the pause, but it certainly needs to slow the heck down.
Two-hundred-twenty-eight acres is a lot of land. That’s 3½ times the 64 acres of the midtown campus. Now, contemplate how long we’ve gazed at that navel compared to the 60-day fast track for a Santa Fe Estates sale. It’s a spectacular piece of property potentially holding $2 billion of built-out development over the next decade.
The city is ready to let it go to one buyer for a fraction of its potential value.
Early success with brisk sales of custom homes built by local developers, along with development of the Thornburg campus, was followed by a decade of desert years after the housing crash of 2008. By 2019, the writing was on the wall. Dependent on new tract sales to local developers, Santa Fe Estates could not keep up its side of the ownership bargain with the city.
Santa Fe Estates was an entity created by John Dempsey, the 13th governor of New Mexico. In 1930, 13 years before he was governor, he convinced the city to give him the vast acreage in exchange for a 50-50 split of any future development profits.
N.M. 599 opened up the Ridgetop interchange, and new profits started flowing to the city. Unfortunately for Santa Fe Estates, successful development dramatically increased property tax valuations on unbuilt parcels. No money coming in, more money going out, and the city reclaimed its ownership right.
Now it’s fixing to give it away.
David Gurule was the managing broker for Santa Fe Estates for the past 22 years, through the good times and bad. The September sign-off was a weight off his shoulders. But then he read the January request for proposals the city put out to developers.
His fear was the city was on the verge of an impractical decision, from an economic development standpoint, and penned a letter to the mayor and City Council, urging them to slow down and reconsider what was appearing to be a plan for a sales dump that would provide no more cash to the city than a couple of years of interest payments on the midtown campus bond.
His main point, and it is a correct one, is that selling it to one national megabuilder means no local bankers, developers, builders, trades people, suppliers, Realtors or title companies get to play. The loss of that multiplier effect brings to mind the famous phrase: penny-wise and pound foolish.
Gurule has been around enough to become jaded, but he still has passionate dreams all developers must have. He also knows what is good and right for the community.
Yes, we need houses and need them fast, and yes, Los Alamos National Laboratory workers will snatch up whatever gets built by whomever, but if we can waste a decade kick-starting midtown, we can surely take a few months to see if a local development angle has viability.
