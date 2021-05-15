Citizen input on long-range planning took a huge step forward Thursday when seven new members attended their first Capital Improvements Advisory Committee meeting. Each of the nine members of the committee is nominated by a member of the City Council. They will serve two-year terms that can be extended.
As the last original member — appointed 25 years ago by then-City Councilor Cris Moore, the city’s first Green Party elected official — I was not one of the carryovers to the newly seated committee. It has been a good run. I believe my voice was heard in those years, even back when I had no public voice except on job sites.
Kudos to City Council members for waking up and finally filling every seat, something I don’t believe has happened since its inception. It must be election season.
Regardless of the motive or who put the fire under the seats to get these appointments made, it is the strongest and most capable group I have seen.
The last meeting of the group in January barely scratched a five-person quorum. Chairman Jack Hiatt announced his resignation, meaning the next meeting would have no quorum and those of us remaining couldn’t even approve an agenda, let alone approve a request for impact-fee funds.
That’s the group’s primary function: hearing requests by city staff to use impact fees collected from builders and developers that are designated for use by four city departments. The funds are divided among roads, parks, fire protection and police, and in that order of funding magnitude.
Equally as important, if not more so, is minding the accounts, with information provided by the city Finance Department. That reporting has been abysmal with this administration. That failure made me nervous and outspoken.
The Land Use Department assesses the amount of fees to be collected and then sends the applicant down the hall, where the check is written and collected by the Finance Department.
Finance is supposed to provide an accounting to the committee at its quarterly meetings. The last report provided was from the first fiscal quarter that ended in September. Since then, a whole lot of impact fees have been collected from all the construction going on, but none of the new committee members knows what that amount is.
As citizens with a fiduciary responsibility to bless the accuracy of the accounts, the lack of accountability is unacceptable.
The two existing members who remained on the committee are Ike Pino, renominated by City Councilor Joanne Vigil Coppler; and Brian Lewis, renominated by Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth.
The new members are architect Gayla Bechtol, nominated by Councilor Michael Garcia; homebuilder association executive Miles Conway, nominated by Councilor Renee Villarreal; civil engineer Oralynn Guerrerortiz, nominated by Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez; retired Tierra Contenta resident Ruth Hamilton, nominated by Councilor Chris Rivera; former land-use director Matt O’Reilly, nominated by Councilor Signe Lindell; Realtor John Michael Salazar, nominated by Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta; and Planning Commissioner Janet Clow, nominated by Mayor Alan Webber.
I was privileged to give 10 minutes of advice to the new group at the end of its first Thursday meeting. I suggested they be assertive, perhaps even activists, and to demand from staff a timely and accurate accounting of funds coming in and going out. As our citizen representatives, it is their duty. Given the dissolution of the city’s Long-Range Planning Committee, this group will be the de facto citizen voice to weigh in on capital improvements related to growth
Given that impact fee collections are rising and the Biden administration wants massive funding for roads and infrastructure, these nine Santa Feans have the potential to sway arguments for managing smart, sensible and sustainable growth. And it won’t cost us $200,000 to hear their opinions.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.