Ceiling fans are more popular than ever, in part because there’s plenty of varieties in terms of style.
But they’re also good for the sustainability-minded.
Fans, of course, use electricity, but their ability to moderate indoor temperatures means higher-amp heaters and air conditioners can be turned down, or off.
In the winter, a ceiling fan can bring down that dead heat up at the ceiling to warm your family. And of course in the summertime, their breezes are cooling.
“We use a lot of ceiling fans in New Mexico because we don’t use air conditioning as much,” said interior designer Heather Van Luchene. “Ceiling fans really do a lot in terms of circulating air in the space. They’re great both in bedrooms and in living rooms.”
She added there can be big differences in the airflow generated by the various models.
A glance at the offerings available at The Home Depot reveals quite a range. A Littleton 42-inch fan ($30) has an airflow rating of a little under 3,000 cfm (cubic feet per minute), while the Welkin 56-incher ($320) is over 7,000 cfm.
Experts say the fan should be sized for the area of the room. And if your ceiling isn’t very high, you should look for a model that has no down rod. “If it’s a lower ceiling, you want to get the fan up as high as you can so the room doesn’t feel oppressive,” Van Luchene said.
The number of ceiling fans with elegant, contemporary designs has greatly increased in the past decade. So has the variety of materials, finishes and colors.
“Traditionally you had white, brown and maybe silver, but now we have bronze, a satin nickel and even driftwood finishes so you can either choose to make the fan an accent or to disappear,” she said. “In a more contemporary space, you might want the fan to blend in or you might want it to look sculptural. Some of today’s styles, like the haiku fans, look more like art pieces.”
You can see some of those very contemporary styles at Allbright & Lockwood, a Montezuma Avenue shop for lighting, fans, tile and cabinet hardware.
“Some of the fans are all wood, even the center component, which will really blend in to our houses in Santa Fe with the wood viga ceilings,” co-owner Chip Storm said. “One of the all-wood ones we have is the Pancake by Minka-Aire, and that’s koa wood.”
The ultra-stylish Pancake is about $600, but Allbright & Lockwood sells fans starting at about $150.
Most of the company’s customers don’t want lights on their ceiling fans, but most models can be ordered with a light-kit option.
Another variable is the number of blades. Fans can be had with as little as two and as many as 12 blades. “Those have a lot of airflow, but I think people are looking for a cleaner look these days,” Storm said. “We typically sell fans with three, four or five blades.”
Many customers today like getting a “smart fan” that can be controlled by a cellphone or even voice commands and with a timer that you can schedule.
“You can set it to turn on during times of the day when you’re going to be home, or the time of day when it might be hotter, and you don’t even have to think about it,” Storm said.
Virtually every ceiling fan offers variable speeds. They’re also reversible, meaning they can be set to rotate counterclockwise in the summer so that the blades push cooler air down in a column.
Counterclockwise is also the ideal direction for a fan outdoors, on your portal. And if you put it on high, flying insects won’t be a bother.
Guidelines for use on The Home Depot website clarify that a ceiling fan circulates air but does not actually heat or cool the air. For that reason, there’s no reason for it to run, and waste electricity, when nobody’s in the room. Good habits — turning off the lights and the fan when leaving the room — make good sense.
