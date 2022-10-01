The National Association of Home Builders is holding its annual fall leadership conference later this month in Kansas City, Mo. Typically, the least attended of three annual meetings, it means passing resolutions and recommendations happens by industry insiders with time and resources to be there to vote.
This year, there are two recommendations and one resolution on the ballot. The recommendations address the issue of aging and declining membership numbers. The median age is firmly in baby boomer range. They will be a tough sell.
The resolution has a better chance of passage and hopes to help a rising trend in homebuilding — build-to-rent subdivisions — often referred to as “horizontal multifamily.”
The first recommendation, sponsored by the Michigan homebuilders’ association, seeks to have a reduced national dues rate for “young” new members. It doesn’t define young and is only for states where the state association has a reduced share of the local, state and national dues.
New Mexico would not be eligible under such a scenario.
Like most such recommendations, many “whereases” lead to a couple “therefore recommends.” The gist of the whereases being young people aren’t joining as boomers did 30 years ago. Unfortunately, lowering dues won’t change that demographic reality — it’s true for most membership associations.
It is also not likely to pass in Kansas City, since attendees are older and paid full dues for years, including the year they joined.
The second recommendation has a better chance to pass and could have a bigger impact on young members’ participation. That one would establish virtual participation options for all committee, council and subcommittee meetings. That one’s a no-brainer.
Tested for two years of COVID-19, it worked fine. Participation increased dramatically, especially for sparsely attended fall meetings. People saved time and money, and association income damage was minimal.
The final resolution shouldn’t be controversial and could help address housing affordability. Building houses on speculation to rent in large scale is a recent phenomenon. It sprung up after the 2008 housing recession when companies, primarily in large Southwestern cities, bought thousands of foreclosed properties and flipped them into rentals, often to former homeowners.
When the supply of distressed properties dried up, flippers raised capital to develop and build new subdivisions for rentals. While still a fraction of national new home starts, only 50,000 in 2020, the number increased 16 percent in 2021 while new home sales were declining. Double-digit growth is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
Demographics are creating demand. As millennials begin families, they start thinking house and yard and maybe a garage. But prices of homes for sale are rising faster than wages; student loans can far exceed recent relief efforts, and down payment saving is tough for growing families.
The challenge for build-to-rent subdivisions is financing. A new, 100-home subdivision of modest 1,500-square-foot homes in Santa Fe would cost north of $40 million to develop and build. That’s a big number for lenders to carry.
If they’re sold, return on investment is relatively quick and measured in months. If they’re rented, return is years, probably 10 or more. That’s risky.
A Santa Fe megabuilder like Pulte doesn’t build to rent. Mega nonprofits like Homewise don’t, either. But maybe with the opening of the final phase of Tierra Contenta, a tract could be reserved for a build-to-rent project.
Interestingly, it could someday lead to another emerging trend. After investors recoup their investment from collecting rent for years, they can afford to offer the house as a rent-to-own.
Passing a resolution encouraging loosening of financing for build-to-rent developments would be a start.
Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.