The National Association of Home Builders is holding its annual fall leadership conference later this month in Kansas City, Mo. Typically, the least attended of three annual meetings, it means passing resolutions and recommendations happens by industry insiders with time and resources to be there to vote.

This year, there are two recommendations and one resolution on the ballot. The recommendations address the issue of aging and declining membership numbers. The median age is firmly in baby boomer range. They will be a tough sell.

The resolution has a better chance of passage and hopes to help a rising trend in homebuilding — build-to-rent subdivisions — often referred to as “horizontal multifamily.”

Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

