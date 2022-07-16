Nobody wants to live in a neighborhood considered blighted. The only thing worse is to live in one called a slum. Unfortunately, to access all the goodies available to Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas, it is, according to state law, one or the other. There are no other designations.
The city’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, a citizen group chaired by Councilor Jamie Cassutt, recently heard a presentation by city attorneys on the possibility of designating the midtown district, including the old college campus, a blighted area.
The area under consideration is largely in City Council District 4, Cassutt’s district. The state statute defining eligibility has several criteria, most of which are broad and benign. Are buildings abandoned and deteriorating? Check. Are roads and connectivity inadequate? Check. Is existing infrastructure subpar? Check. Is there a need for more housing in the area? Check.
There are more triggers on the state’s list, but those are enough for city councilors to call it blighted and establish a redevelopment commission to create a plan with authority to issue bonds, apply for grants and direct funds for worthy redevelopment projects.
The question is: Why has it taken so darn long to come around to this obvious necessity? Affordable housing advocate Daniel Werwath was trumpeting the need at least six years ago and did so on a weekly radio show I used to host.
Werwath knew how successful Albuquerque had been, and continues to be, with such redevelopment in areas considered “blighted.” It has more than a dozen such spots, all thriving under the designation. Santa Fe has only done it once, more than 20 years ago, with the Railyard District.
Despite what one thinks about the Railyard’s development, anyone who recalls the muddy morass surrounding Wholesale Builders Supply’s lumber yard knows the designation dramatically improved the area.
Certain blighted-area myths need dispelling, the first being the city is proposing a temporary homeless camp in the area to achieve blightedness. Not true. Another is blightedness reduces property values. The opposite is true, and savvy investors know it.
What is true is legitimate embarrassment people might feel to live in a neighborhood called blighted.
That makes it a political hot potato, as Cassutt knows all too well. That’s unfortunate because the opportunity to improve a wide swath of existing housing would be available if the area under consideration were expanded.
City staff focused on a relatively narrow area that included the old College of Santa Fe campus and St. Michael’s Drive from Cerrillos Road to St. Francis Drive. That captures both the overlay zoning district established by the Midtown LINC and the federally designated Opportunity Zone created by the Trump administration tax package of 2019.
There is logic to the narrow choice, and politically, it’s the safest. But another option not in staff’s presentation, but in the committee’s packet, showed a much larger map colloquially called the “triangle district.” That would be an area bordered by Siringo Road, Camino Carlos Rey, Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive, ending where the two major arteries join.
Why is bigger better? Because one eligible benefit of redevelopment areas are grants and funds to improve existing private residences. Such contracts are between homeowners and builders, but money goes directly to contractors.
Homes in the triangle district are, so far, the least gentrified in the urban core. Councilor Michael Garcia knows it well; he lives there. It should stay ungentrified, but it should also be where existing older families can access subsidized money for necessary home improvements.
A larger Metropolitan Redevelopment Area could provide for that. Blight is just a word, not a sentence.