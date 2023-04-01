Another recently passed bill awaiting the governor’s signature affects contractors and homeowners. House Bill 179 is long overdue. It would have been welcomed over 25 years ago on a project I was on.
The bill is short and sweet — homeowners must be notified in writing within 15 days of someone filing a lien against their property.
Mechanics’ liens — those filed by contractors, subcontractors and material suppliers — turn due process on its head. Guilt is presumed. Anyone can file a lien over anything, if done by a certain time, typically within 120 days of an alleged incident.
Filing takes a few minutes and a few bucks at the county courthouse. It sits there in perpetuity, “clouding the title” until resolved. Though homeowners are penalized, they often have no fault and had nothing to do or any awareness of the circumstances triggering the lien in the first place.
That’s what happened on our project. I was the superintendent on the job. Our framing contractor got into a beef with my contractor boss over the legitimacy of a change order to the framer’s scope of work. I agreed with my boss that the framer was wrong.
The framer, while one of the best and most affordable in town, was a notorious whiner, with a history of claims for more money from work he said was not in his contract but did anyway without signed change orders. Then, when his work was completed, he would attempt to collect.
My boss held the line and said no. The custom home project carried on for a few more months to completion.
The client had a construction loan converting into a permanent mortgage as soon as the certificate of occupancy was earned. The timing was tight. They had to vacate a rental and be ready to receive household furnishing scheduled for delivery. We proudly got the certificate of occupancy with a couple days to spare.
Then we got the frantic call from the homeowner — the title company preparing documents for closing discovered a lien against the property filed by the framer. He never told us he was doing it and had no obligation to tell anyone.
We tried to explain the situation to the client and believed we were being extorted. The client wasn’t hearing it. Pay the framer’s claim immediately or risk losing the final 10% of our contract.
Of course, if the client withheld our money, we could file our own lien against them, but by then, their closing would have occurred and our lien would sit there until they decided to sell or refinance the house, which might be years or never.
We settled with the framer. The worst part wasn’t the money, it was the gloating grin he wore during the payoff. Lesson learned.
Many contractors require subcontractors to sign “lien releases” when they get paid, which is a form created by contractors saying the subcontractor is not due any more money and all subcontractor suppliers have been paid, too.
It’s something, but it’s a false promise and not a legal prohibition from filing a lien. The presumption of guilt remains. While it might help prove the lien has no merit, it doesn’t make the lien go away.
Now, with the governor’s signature, when homeowners get a registered letter that a mechanics’ lien has been filed against their property by a subcontractor or supplier, we know the next call will be to the contractor ordering the issue be resolved.
Now, instead of extortion, claims will have time for negotiation, resolution or adjudication without the panic of postponement at the closing table. It’s about time.