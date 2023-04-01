Another recently passed bill awaiting the governor’s signature affects contractors and homeowners. House Bill 179 is long overdue. It would have been welcomed over 25 years ago on a project I was on.

The bill is short and sweet — homeowners must be notified in writing within 15 days of someone filing a lien against their property.

Mechanics’ liens — those filed by contractors, subcontractors and material suppliers — turn due process on its head. Guilt is presumed. Anyone can file a lien over anything, if done by a certain time, typically within 120 days of an alleged incident.

