On the front cover of the May issue of Elle Décor, a popular shelter magazine, the words emblazoned at the top of the cover are: “More than ever, there is no place like home.”
These words ring true! In this difficult period, we can and must take time to make a thorough inventory of our home and the impact it has on our lives. Home is a spiritual link to the greater forces of life. We all must raise up the "place" of home. “When home is treated as a sacred space, all activities out in the world take on a higher quality,” says Carol Bridges in her book A Soul in Place: Reclaiming Home as Sacred Space. I think this is what we all want.
In other words, the respect, love and care shown toward our places of refuge and therefore to ourselves support us in showing up in life as responsible, loving, and compassionate human beings.
This assessment of home that we should all conduct is more important than ever. How do we go about accomplishing this assessment? When our homes are free of clutter, organized, functional, aesthetically pleasing to the eye, and reflect our unique personalities, home can offer us a balance of mind, body and spirit.
In practical terms, schedule some time to sit quietly in each room of your house and through fresh eyes evaluate what each room says about the person who lives there. (Yes, we know it’s you!) Write down your thoughts after sitting in each room. Read through your notes and create a prescribed plan of action that you could take in each room to purge and organize each room.
Items that you have chosen to keep can now be sorted and contained, meaning you will place them in appropriate, attractive containers. Some items will be art or objects that you would like to display. Display of thoughtfully curated collections can be a really soulful and enjoyable project. Think about unique ways to display your treasures. You might find some ideas in magazines or websites on the subject of interior design or organization.
The next step is to update items that were worn or not functioning to the best possible level. Multipurpose furniture can be ideal for small spaces. We are all spending more time at home, and this may afford you an opportune time for this important evaluation. If this resonates with you, it might be an opening to a deeper alignment with soul. We are how we live, so what does your home say about you? This is only the beginning of what we can do.
