We asked local brokers Theresa F. Shrader, of Realty One of Santa Fe, and Renata Law, of Barker Realty, how changes in the real estate market are affecting the way they work with clients.
In light of the current fast pace of buying and selling, what challenges do you face in communicating with clients?
TS: Actually, communication has become easier: you can text, e-mail and call just about anywhere or anytime. Young buyers text with such rapid-fire speed that it's hard to keep up with them, and it's easy to ask them to keep their phone on when negotiations have a time frame. Texting can be less intrusive than a phone call. However, when details are important, it's best to have a conversation, especially in the age of Twitter-short messages. This is the biggest purchase most first-time homebuyers have ever made, so you do not want to leave any detail open to interpretation.
RL: Communication is always the number-one key for a successful real estate transaction. When speed increases, so does the need of having an excellent step-by-step plan at all phases of the transaction. Buyers have to jump and make a decision fast. Sellers can get overwhelmed with so many offers and lose patience; [as a result] they may miss out on the best offer.
The key is having a trust-filled relationship with my clients. Every successful transaction I have comes from this trust. It allows for a change of pace, speeding up or slowing down, and it [lets me] guide my clients to victory with less of the inevitable discomfort of a crazy market.
What tips do you have for homebuyers and sellers for dealing with today’s market?
TS: If you are serious about making a purchase, please get pre-approved. So many times, first-time homebuyers start looking at properties they are not qualified for. Then, when they know their price range, they are disappointed they can't find what they like. Also, in a rapid-fire market, waiting for a pre-approval might make the difference of your offer being accepted or not.
No question is ever too small for anyone making a major purchase. If you don’t know, ask. However, make sure you ask the right person. I've had young people speaking to family members who live in different areas or who have not made a home purchase in 30 years. Things change, and brokers who work in an individual market know what is going on [there]. Our job is to keep you informed so that you can make decisions that are best for you—based on good solid facts. If I have to speak to Mom or Dad or Uncle or another broker in a different state, I am confident that I can give them a good, clear picture of the situation.
RL: Some of the tactics that help [both buyers and sellers] a lot are collaboration, employing technology and scheduling ahead. With buyers, collaboration means we hunt for homes together. We share listings all day long, so we leave no rock unturned, instead of the classic realtor’s “Let me send you some listings.”
For sellers: smart sellers have taken on the role of being on top of repair and proactively resolving objections in order to keep the deal going. Going back on the market is never a good idea. By technology, I mean, texting versus phone or emailing. I had to work with some of my clients to become comfortable with the Barker Realty App, or sending links via apps, but we were able to get showings within hours of properties being listed. For sellers, learning how to okay a showing immediately when the home is occupied can be crucial, so teaching them the ropes on how to do this is essential. Finally, with scheduling, I try to reserve slots for buyers for real estate showings well in advance, according to what works for their schedule, even if we [end up with] nothing to see. Many times, homes came on the market and I was able to schedule showings immediately, knowing those times worked for my buyers. It all circles back to good communication. For sellers, scheduling time away from the home on a weekend, for example, has allowed me to show their property till very late at night, and the same with inspections and appraisals. I cannot stress enough how dedicating appropriate time to one's real estate transaction is an ultimate tool in getting it done right.