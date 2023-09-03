Artful living: The art of downsizing

Moving to a new home? Packing? Deciding what to get rid of and what to keep? Complete chaos and overwhelming stress levels ensue. Imagine if it is a lifetime of possessions and you are DOWNSIZING on top of the inherit stressors of this type of situation. Almost two years ago La Secoya opened its doors to the residents of 68 units. It is an Independent Living community for Seniors on Paseo de Peralta in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. A beautiful facility that seems to be very successful in pleasing its inhabitants. What would YOU do if you had to go from a private home to a Senior Living Faciilty? We are at a shift in the population where this may be a more pertinent planning idea or relevant situation. It is not easy to pare down and decide what you do and do not need. More importantly what you WANT to keep in your life. Many downsizers have to understand that their children may not hold the same value on the collections that one has pro-cured and that one’s heirs may just not need these things in their current living situation. These are all hard issues.
I, as an interior designer, have been very blessed to have a few clients that I absolutely adore, and who have moved into La Secoya. They have become very dear friends to me. One is a very talented jewelry designer, Paula Donnelly and another, Nan Ray, is an expert on Egyptian artifacts. They are very close friends (before they moved into La Secoya), who were lucky enough to find residences above and below each other. At first, I think they were unsure of how this new way of living would pan out. Most people going from large, private homes would be unsure of how to move to a place where common spaces are shared and you have to interact with others more than you are accustomed. Add to that ...HOW DO I FIT 3,500-5,000 square feet of my old life into a two-bedroom condominium????
Life. Growing accustomed to the idea that we don’t necessarily NEED everything we have is a bit of a growing trend with the idea of the tiny homes, tidying up à la Marie Kondo, etc. However, it becomes more of a lifestyle choice as we age. Paula and Nan said something to me that resonated: “A lighter way of living.” We had too much stuff, they’d conceded from the comfiness of their new digs. Paula said that many of her friends were jealous, in a good way. She managed to lighten her lifestyle. Hard choices, but “LESS.” Just: “LESS.” Paula and Nan recently went to France together. Two friends who could lock the doors to their condos and go. “LESS.” And so much more in other ways. Their residences are beautiful and reflect their personalities. Nan has Egyptian scarab beetle figurines that I covet and love and Paula has some art pieces and quirky things that I love to look at. They each chose the things they wanted to keep and that make them happy. We should all take a look at that thought process: “A lighter way of living.” Food for thought.
During this process, I learned of a few resources for lightening your load. I spoke to a very kind man named Mike Reper at Kitchenality. They are an organization that collects mostly kitchen items and the proceeds from reselling said items in the store go toward the food that’s then delivered to homebound clients of Kitchen Angels. (If you have any kitchen items you’d like to part with, I encourage you to donate them to Kitchenality. Give Michael a call, he would love to take your donations.)
Also, Michelle Moreland, of The Lone Arranger, is an expert on downsizing. She has great advice on how to declutter, to repurpose, to let go of things you no longer need. I spoke to Michelle at length because she helped some mutual clients transition to La Secoya. Well-intentioned people that want to help other people are treasures. I feel Michelle is one of those treasures. In helping clients move to La Secoya, Michelle wants others to know that the work ethic behind her business is “helping people ... YOU CHOOSE HOW MUCH YOU WANT TO USE.”
We’re all trying to live life better, and sometimes that can offer us “a lighter way of living.”