Artful living: Stephen Kilborn--My collector's obsession

Three years ago, I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to build my dream kitchen. I have always wanted to display all the pieces that I have procured over the years from my favorite potter/artist, Stephen Kilborn. The whimsy of his work has always made me smile. None of my dinner plates, bowls, dessert plates, platters, serving dishes, pitchers or sugar bowls match, but it makes me happy every single time I serve a meal with them. There are ginger cats, dragonflies, rabbits, strawberries, guitars, black cats, sacred hearts, dancing Day of the Dead skeletons—some even waving the American flag and the New Mexico flag. There are sunflowers, turtles, magpies, cacti of different sorts, New Mexico tableaus and highways, leopard prints and other assorted stylistic themes (oh, my!) ... hence, the decision for open shelving and tiled walls upon which to hang my Stephen Kilborn treasures.

ArtfulKilborn2
ArtfulKilborn

Some of Kilborn's ceramic pieces in Buffy's kitchen

I first came across Stephen’s work in his gallery in Taos, and then again in his studio in Pilar in 2006. It has taken me all this time to obtain my collection. (Having said that, I just bought two more pieces last week!) I love rummaging around in his studio and finding the perfect pieces to add to my hoarding of his works. Stephen always has a sweet dog hanging around; this time it was Rosie, with the big floppy tongue and kind, adorable eyes. That always adds to the joy of visiting the studio. Stephen has always been such a delight to talk to, and I love to see his latest ideas for pieces. This time, I was smitten with several but ended up with one of his rabbit platters and a dragonfly salsa pot.

Stephen has been fortunate enough over the last 48 years to do what he loves. He earned a bachelor’s of fine arts in painting and ceramics from Bowling Green State University. Not long after graduation, he moved to New Mexico. He worked as a furniture maker in Santa Fe for a few years before switching to pottery design and production. Then, in 1978, he moved to Pilar, where he opened his pottery studio. His work has been carried in more than one hundred shops and galleries in the United States, Europe and Japan. At the height of production from the studio, Stephen had twelve assistants to fulfill the demand for his pieces. In 1994, Stephen and his lovely wife, Laverne, opened a gallery in Taos, where his studio produced and the gallery sold close to 500,000 pieces, all made and decorated by hand. Much of his work is considered craft; however, he has a few pieces in museum collections.

Artful living: Stephen Kilborn--My collector's obsession

Recommended for you