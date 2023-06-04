Artful living: Outdoor art

In general, I’m biased with extreme affection when it comes to the quality of living in Santa Fe. However, nothing compares to this time of year in our beautiful city. The quality of light, the sunsets, the perfect weather! All of this contributes to the love of being outside for those of us who live here. Most people think that as an interior designer, I only deal with the interiors of my clients’ homes. Non, non! I often also help with the outdoor furniture, landscaping ideas and sometimes with the layout of the tableau one sees from an interior space. This may include “artwork.”
The outdoors! It’s a part of the way we live here in Santa Fe. In the City Different, we use our outdoor spaces as an extension of our interior spaces. We open windows, we open doors, we have outdoor cooking areas. A cocktail or mocktail on the patio is a Saturday evening sunset ritual. (Just scroll through Instagram on a Saturday evening!) The homes here also have hidden courtyards, sweet portals and expansive patios, often with sweeping views. Thus, Santa Fe has an affection for the atmosphere of our outdoor spaces. Yes, we have our stunning wildflowers, and cute chicks and hens, beautiful butterfly bushes and roses abound in these hidden gem spaces, but we also have an affinity for artwork in our gardens. Maybe it’s because Santa Fe is one of the top three art communities in the United States. Or, it’s because we love to meld and mush elements together to create something new.
Outdoor artwork can create height and add color, as well as add an element of happiness and joy. A bubbling granite fountain can be experienced as providing both artwork and soothing white noise that makes a courtyard feel like a haven. A giant, red heart sculpture might add a punch amid the yellow and purple flowers that are so common here in the spring. Some curlicued metal pieces among the donkey’s tails might add whimsy and joy. And the best part is, these pieces of out-door artwork — especially the more colorful, fanciful or meaningful ones — are precious to what we see in our outdoor spaces in the fall and winter when we don’t have the abundance of spring flora. And don’t forget how amazing these pieces look submerged in pure, white snow. Plus, oftentimes a nice outdoor piece of art can make a gray day not so gray.