Every visual art must have the elements of rhythm, contrast and balance. In addition, it should have emphasis, proportion and hierarchy. Rounding out the list are repetition, pattern, white space, movement, variety and unity. Many of these apply to other arts as well. A beautiful composition of any sort, even music, incorporates these fundamentals. I find creating the alchemy of combining components a fun part of every project my firm undertakes. From time to time, the challenge of editing clients’ collections, whether art or furnishings, comes along. Often ethnic pieces collected from a life of travel and adventure are involved.
Introducing ethnic furnishings or art into an interior design scheme holds a special place in my heart because, in my opinion, they have the potential to create a truly unique and character-rich space. Melding ethnic pieces with modern furniture, for example, conjures a tension that is mysterious and creates interest. The function of a piece of furniture with an ethnic bent, whether new or antique, is inseparable from its unique beauty.
Any style can be overdone, and this is especially true of ethnic interiors. Santa Fe Style and Southwest Style are examples of how this can be carried to excess. We have all grown tired of seeing Santa Fe Style overdone, which completely diminishes the specialness and the beauty of such a vibrant culture.
In an ethnic style, working with a focal point is key because it establishes the hierarchy of the design. This focal point is likely to be a very special carved and/or painted piece of furniture or a special wall hanging or artifact. All other elements must recede yet be supportive of the overall design. Color and texture should play an important role in this style compilation.
Our city has an A-list of professional designers who can help you tell your unique story and curate a beautiful, functional and meaningful space in your home. Perhaps you have a particular room that you would like done in this style, or maybe you want to pepper your entire home with an eclectic mix of beauty. No matter. Properly executed, this design direction will result in a space imbued with spirit and soul that evokes a fresh, unique and eye-catching look. This is because these pieces are generally one of a kind, and they may become precious heirlooms passed along to family or special friends.
Santa Fe is a mecca for finding ethnic treasures, whether they are antique or new, artisan-crafted ones. One of my favorite go-to stores in Santa Fe and Albuquerque is Sukhmani Home. All furnishings and artifacts are handpicked from around the world. Each has a unique story and reflects its culture and point in history. Objects that are upcycled from their original purpose into a decorative piece of furniture or objet d’art open up the opportunity to let one’s creativity run full-tilt boogie!