Artful living: Hooked on rugs

I have been an interior designer for a very long time and enjoy most tasks having to do with my trade. However, rug shopping is my FAVORITE! I love meeting my clients amidst the piles of rugs, some of which will help build the whole story of the client’s living space. I am in a state of giddiness as the rugs are being flipped back to reveal the next beautiful piece of artwork. Make no mistake, quality rugs are artwork. Talented artisans spend days, weeks and months on end making these treasures. They are, no question, an investment, but you can select ones that hold value if you know how to shop for these special assets.
Tips
One of my favorite people in the business is my friend Ercan Nalkiran, owner and curator at The Rugman in Santa Fe. He has been kind enough to help me put together some guidelines for how to go about procuring these special pieces.
First, find a professional in the business who knows how to steer you to a reputable dealer. Typically, this would be a local interior designer who knows who to trust in the local market. Most designers would not claim to be experts in their knowledge of rugs, but designers who have been around know who to rely on for expertise, and, of course, they have a flair for knowing which rug is right for your beloved spaces. A local rug dealer will usually allow you to live with a rug for a few days on approval before you make a commitment.
Second, and to make the point again, quality rugs are an investment. So, make sure you love the rug and that it makes you happy. You are the one who will be living with the rug. Buyer’s remorse is no fun, so no matter what any expert says about a rug, believe your gut when you buy one. Also, keep your paperwork to protect your investment. Super important!
Third, see the rug in person. Do not buy a rug via photographs or the internet. Touch it, feel it and take it in visually. Should you find a rug you love on the internet, however, a reputable seller will ship it to you on approval and give you the option of shipping it back, typically at your own cost. You may even have a local expert inspect and appraise it, for a fee, before you decide to keep the rug.
Finally, educate yourself on the provenance of the rug, its origin, fiber, dyes and construction. Ask when the rug was made, by whom and where. A knowledgeable and reputable dealer will be transparent about the origins of the pieces. This information may also be of importance to you ethically. Ask what material the rug is made of and which dyes were used. The fibers and the dye may differ regionally and tribally within the country of origin, and they could be a factor in the value. When you are told that a rug is made of wool, for example, ask what makes a “good” wool. Ask about the quality of the rug and the variables that determine it. Pricing on rugs will vary according to the quality. Bottom line, ask questions! Knowledge truly is power when you are investing in rugs for your home.
Modern rugs
In the world of quality rugs, the term “modern” means “new but made in the old traditions to meet contemporary era and stylistic needs.” It can also mean custom, personalized for you, your color scheme and environment. Custom is a whole additional level of modern. For example, you like a design or patterns, but want to change colors and size. All possible.
Antique rugs
Antique rugs are their own animal. The level of knowledge you must have to buy at this level is very different. You need to under-stand warps, wefts, colors, patterns, level and quality of restoration, style of knotting, regions, the history of those regions and fair market value. Whew! I do not recommend delving into rug buying at this level unless you have a very trusted source or you have the in-depth knowledge described above.
Santa Fe
Santa Fe is so culturally diverse and eclectic in the design aesthetics you will experience as you visit people’s homes and the community in general. The Museum of International Folk Art, for example, displays items from many cultures and reminds us that Santa Fe is a microcosm of a cultural melting pot. Artists from all over the world show here. And in a way, the world of rugs and rug buying and collecting helps pull these different elements together in the interior design of a home. For me, rugs serve as a “glue” and a ground-level presence for a polished, beautiful home design. Rugs can often serve as the cherry ...on the floor.
Santa Fe, being very eclectic, allows for everything—or at least anything in terms of rugs for the home. I have favorites, of course. I tend to lean toward the Gabbeh rugs, originally Persian in origin, but now stylistically available from Turkey, Afghanistan and India. I love the patterns, colors and subject matter in Gabbeh rugs. I also love how plush and squishy they are. Kilims are another type of rug that fits well with the Santa Fe aesthetic. They have a flat weave, similar to that of Navajo rugs, as well as patterns that are stylistically similar to Navajo rugs. Rug buying can become an obsession! Rely on professionals to guide you through the process. I hope you find as much joy in it as I do. Happy rug flipping!