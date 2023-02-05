Artful Living: Fab collabs

Having worked as an interior designer for over 25 years now, I have been very fortunate to meet many talented artisans and artists. And often, I’m lucky enough to be able to collaborate with these gifted people and discover something new. Sometimes it is designing a piece of furniture with my favorite cabinetmaker and learning something I never knew about furniture construction. Other times it might be working with my cherished upholsterer to produce the perfect bespoke sofa or headboard that changes a whole room. Recently, I had a wonderful experience with a dear friend of mine that resulted in a frenzy of new artwork.
That friend is Bekye Fargason. Bekye lives both here and in Laurel, Mississippi. I always love it when she is in Santa Fe and love the kickass attitude she brings with her. You can find her atop scaffolding in the greatest pair of boots and the funkiest, fun eyeglasses or hard at work in front of an easel. It makes me happy that we have a great time laughing and get to work together! She has many friends and clients here in Santa Fe, so she comes here often.
Not long ago I asked Bekye to do a mural of Our Lady of Guadalupe in a nicho and on a ceiling that needed some love. I wanted it to be happy and to incorporate roses, which are relevant to the legend of the Patroness of the Americas. As is evident, Bekye did an amazing mural, full of joy, beautiful roses and many whimsical animals. It is a cherished piece of art in a home that strives to be full of the kind of unconditional love that Our Lady of Guadalupe represents. Bekye nailed the sentiment we were looking for.
One of the main reasons the collaboration of ideas on this mural has become so important to me is that it brought as much joy to Bekye as it did to the client and to me. It also brought about a new perspective that led to many other joyous pieces of art.
Bekye went on to create several more pieces on canvas that now hang in my design studio and are available for other people to enjoy and purchase. If you look at her previous artwork and then look at the work inspired by the “Our Lady” mural, they are significantly different in attitude. I respect and admire both styles, but I have to admit that I love to hear the comments from our patrons at the studio when they see these more recent pieces. The burros in the market and the other animals in her Tree of Life elicit particularly exuberant responses. People always smile when they see these paintings—as do Bekye and I.
I have always known the value of what we do as interior designers and fine artists: it often has a tremendous effect on the quality of people’s living spaces. But I am reminded that it can also satisfy some-thing in us as artists and professionals, something my talented friend and I often mused on. But when you see these musings brought to life, hanging on your wall or standing in your living room or bedroom, kitchen or portal, and then see the impact they have on others, on the people who live in these spaces, you realize just how essential art and design are to a joyful, fulfilling life. Artwork like Bekye’s brings joy not just to our clients but to both of us as creative professionals. I can’t wait to see what happens in this New Year of working with all my talented friends and artisans!