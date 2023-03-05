Artful Living: Devilish Details

After more than 25 years in this business, I can attest to the tremendous value in the quality of the furniture we put in our homes. I understand the instant gratification of the internet purchase, but I also know that the craftsmanship available to us locally has immeasurable value.
We have so many talented artisans in New Mexico, many of whom create amazing pieces. I am lucky to have several of these talented people in my stable. I hold them very dear to my heart because of the extraordinary designs they create. We live in such a culturally rich environment and have such beautiful historic homes that deserve these works. (And not that it’s only the historic homes that deserve such beauty—everyone should have these works in their homes.) Textiles, color, textures and eclectic tableaux help make New Mexico so interesting to people from other states.
One of my favorite things to design with my talented artisan friends is a fabulous headboard. Headboards have a rich history: the pharaohs of Egypt had them on their beds as a sign of status; the Greeks later upgraded them, adding cushions. And in feng shui, they’re a source of strength and stability. I recently had one headboard upholstered in a custom-made punched tin frame by the highly acclaimed tin artist (and first place winner at the 2022 Spanish Market) Cleo Romero. We used a Mexican Otomi textile to complement her work. It is located in a very small secondary bedroom that didn’t have space for anything besides the bed. That’s why we needed the punch and color that this piece delivers. I can’t wait to have one made for myself!
The notoriously small bedrooms of the Historic District and South Capitol neighborhoods often require custom furniture to be hand-crafted in order to use the spaces optimally. My talented woodworker partner, Rich Crowther, and I often design and build pieces for small or challenging rooms. We do custom dressers, television cabinets with lifts and even platform beds with hidden storage to accommodate uniquely troubling spaces.
It is particularly gratifying when we’re able to find nightstands that are functional, beautiful and appropriately sized. These nightstands were made to fit on either side of a bed in a very tight space. They are natural walnut with custom metal strapping. Our client liked them so much that we made a second set for another space in their historic home.
Another one of my favorite things to do is cover upholstered pieces in an unexpected mixture of styles and fabrics. These modern stainless-steel chairs were originally covered in a very “vanilla” fabric, both in color and texture. We paired the austere nature of the chairs with a traditional South American textile along with black-and-white ticking accented with Guatemalan belts. They came out beautifully and can never be duplicated. It nearly killed me to part with them when they went to live in their forever home, but such is the business!
The devil is definitely in the details in interior design, and this reality often speaks to the layered nature of the culture here in Santa Fe. The attention to detail and the quality of the pieces chosen for the unique homes here can make all the difference in the ambience of living spaces. Using local artisans in the design process helps support our community and sparks dynamic solutions to interior design challenges. I never tire of working alongside creative people as we strive to design spaces that keep the spirit and eclectic nature of Santa Fe alive and well.