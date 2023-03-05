Artful Living: Devilish Details

After more than 25 years in this business, I can attest to the tremendous value in the quality of the furniture we put in our homes. I understand the instant gratification of the internet purchase, but I also know that the craftsmanship available to us locally has immeasurable value.

We have so many talented artisans in New Mexico, many of whom create amazing pieces. I am lucky to have several of these talented people in my stable. I hold them very dear to my heart because of the extraordinary designs they create. We live in such a culturally rich environment and have such beautiful historic homes that deserve these works. (And not that it’s only the historic homes that deserve such beauty—everyone should have these works in their homes.) Textiles, color, textures and eclectic tableaux help make New Mexico so interesting to people from other states.

One of my favorite things to design with my talented artisan friends is a fabulous headboard. Headboards have a rich history: the pharaohs of Egypt had them on their beds as a sign of status; the Greeks later upgraded them, adding cushions. And in feng shui, they’re a source of strength and stability. I recently had one headboard upholstered in a custom-made punched tin frame by the highly acclaimed tin artist (and first place winner at the 2022 Spanish Market) Cleo Romero. We used a Mexican Otomi textile to complement her work. It is located in a very small secondary bedroom that didn’t have space for anything besides the bed. That’s why we needed the punch and color that this piece delivers. I can’t wait to have one made for myself!

