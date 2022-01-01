The use of natural stone as a building material is as old as time. However, with improved high-tech knowledge and computerized fabrication machinery, the choices of drop-dead gorgeous stones have become endless, in terms of textures and finishes. Stopping by slab yards or stone galleries to see what is interesting and unique is one of my favorite things to do. As an interior designer, I love to reach out and touch stone, and I want the finishes Samuel Design Group selects to be an invitation or people to feel the walls of our designs as well. Stone is magnetic, and I see it as a success when people are drawn to “pet” the walls.
Finishing stone
The use of natural stones can help transform your space into an inviting, interesting and Zen-like retreat from the outside world. Natural stones not only provide a beautiful look, but are also environmentally friendly, low maintenance and long-lasting. Choosing stone also helps to solidify your style, as each type of stone portrays a different look, feel and overall ambiance. There are also several different ways you can manipulate and texture stone, such as choosing to hone, leather, bush hammer, chisel or miter your selection. Each process brings out eccentric characteristics and creates a unique feel. Selecting natural materials brings sanctuaries to life and imbues timeless elegance and a feeling of solid, unwavering quality. True luxury is natural, beautiful, durable and unique.
TYPES OF STONE
There are many different types of stone, each with its own set of characteristics. Even the same type of stone, purchased from the same place, is uniquely different and beautiful in its own way. When you consider the sheer variety of stone, along with its myriad usages and finishing techniques, the possibilities are endless for bringing natural earthen elegance to any space.
Here are a few of our favorite stone varieties and uses to help jumpstart your imagination.
• Granite, a stone staple, formed from magma. Popular for strength and durability, granite also comes in many colors and aesthetics.
• Onyx is a translucent quartz gemstone present in almost every color, making it a beautifully unique choice for special settings in your home.
• Basalt, a dark-colored natural stone, comes from cooled lava often used in exteriors, especially in minimalist modern architecture.
• Flint is highly durable, ranging from black to grey with an off-white crust. It is often used to impart a rustic aesthetic.
• Limestone is a good natural stone for interior design as it is easy to cut, carve and texture with a neutral color. Travertine is one of the most common uses of Limestone throughout architecture and design and is common in bathroom tiles.
• Porphyry is a strong natural stone with reddish-brown to purple hues. Incredibly unique, as it is composed of large-grained crystals, it is rarer in contemporary design today, but was highly regarded as a canvas for ancient carvings.
The choices are endless. From flint to onyx and everything in between, there are some great options for bringing the beauty and warmth of nature into your space. With the help of a professional, the appropriate stone for each specific application can be selected, not only for beauty, but also for perfectly suiting the functionality and vibe of your space. Rock on.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.