For millennia, humans have made rugs out of
every possible material. Ancient tribes used
grasses and reeds to make primitive rugs. The
purpose of these rugs was comfort and utility.
Nomadic tribes used weaving techniques
with camel, goat and sheep hair. Evidence
of rugs has been uncovered in Egyptian and
Mesopotamian tombs dating back well over
4,000 years. Considering the time span of
more than four millennia, these carpets show
an incredible amount of intricate and detailed
weaving. Some even incorporate colored
fibers from natural sources, such as plants,
roots, clay and minerals.
Civilizations continued to develop around
the world. Times changed and animal domestication
increased. As rugs began to reflect
aspects of each civilization’s particular culture,
heritage and story, they became much
fancier. Persian and oriental rugs evolved as
signs of prestige and social status. The Persians
perfected the art of rugmaking by weaving
precious metals, such as gold and silver,
into wool rugs. These rugs were often targeted
by opposing armies that then shredded them
to harvest the precious metals. Many cultures
in Asia, from Afghanistan to Turkey to India,
developed their own rug styles, with different
weaving techniques and materials. These are
rugs we still enjoy today, or at least ones made
in a similar fashion.
Handweaving is a technique still used to
create rugs all over the world. New techniques
of machine weaving have brought
more affordable options to the masses. Still,
handwoven carpets are prized for their artistic
value and continue to sell in large numbers.
The fibers and other materials used in
ancient times are still being used today,
along with bamboo and other fibers.
Creating a foundation with texture,
color and creativity
Rugs add beauty and foundation to any interior
design. The just-right material, color and
style create the perfect backdrop for defining
a space. Moreover, rugs bring the warmth
we seek.
Innovation and creativity in rug-making
today get me very excited. Using materials
that have been used for thousands of years
still prevails in the industry, yet modern-day
rugs are incredibly fine and fresh. I am especially
excited about Kyle Bunting, an eponymous
company that creates show-stopping
hide rugs. The rugs, which feature a unique,
edgy style, are conceived by their creator,
Kyle Bunting.
Hide is a material of great depth and dimension
that offers unlimited design potential for
rugs, walls, pillows and upholstery. Bunting
continues to be true to this one material,
constantly creating new designs in hide in his
Austin, Texas studio. With his team of contributing
designers, he innovates and expands
the possibilities.
Bunting set out to redefine how hide is
used for interior applications. He chooses the
finest Italian hides and works them into the
most beautiful designs, from the elegantly
understated to the magnificently bold. Kyle
Bunting is an American company, which
makes me very proud.
Bunting believes designing without limitation
is the ultimate expression of luxury. His
company provides boundless design potential
in works of every size, color and shape
imaginable. Each Bunting piece is singularly
suited to the space for which it is designed.
Rugs provide not only padding and warmth
for bare feet, they can also be works of art
that help frame and even anchor a room.
Lisa Samuel ASID, IIDA, is a Santa Fe native and principal of Samuel Design
Group, located in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. She is an award-winning
interior designer known for creating unique interiors imbued with warmth and
elegance. Lisa is passionate about good design that supports well-being.