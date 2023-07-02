I have been super lucky to have the most wonderful clients over the last 30 years. I’m not sure people understand the relationship interior designers build with their clientele. We have to be super honest with each other. If I’m going to give a client the results they are looking for when it comes to their living spaces, I often need to get to know them personally. Do they read? Do they prefer a night at the Santa Fe Opera, or a late night at Evangelo’s? Are they claustrophobic? What do they look for in a car: comfort, speed, economy? How do they define “home”? What sort of home did they grow up in?
In my world, we become friends and confidantes. I have a favorite ice-breaker. Sometimes during MY first presentation of ideas there is something —usually a fabric, sometimes a tile — that does not appeal to the client. My favorite thing to do is to just throw it across the room. It is my way of telling the client: This is your house, not mine. I want my clients to be happy, not design bullied. In that vein, I believe that we, as design professionals, should let our clients know: Buy what you love.
Don’t buy what I love. Don’t buy what you think other people will love, or what magazines tell you that you should love. Surround yourself with what makes you feel good.
In a way, it’s not so different from how you (should) choose your closest friends: They should be people who make you feel good, who support you, or who reflect some quality about you that you want to highlight. Per-haps they’re someone whom you just admire and want to share. But more than being just a relationship that makes you feel good, there’s something about that person — that object, that chair, that fabric, that curtain — that might even make others feel good.
You cannot go wrong buying what you love. YOU are the person/people that have to look at it every day. It is my job as an interior designer to work what you love into the design of your everyday, personal living spaces. No judgment, no criticism. (That said, if any of you remember TV’s Frasier Crane, he probably had a legitimate complaint over Martin’s green plaid La-Z-Boy!)
Chances are, if you love something, you will want to take care of it. And if you care about it, that means you want to keep it, and you want it to last. The better care you give it, the longer it will last, and the more joy you will get out of it. And, yes, that’s a somewhat economic justification for buying something you love that’s expensive. It’s also a very sound reason to buy something expensive as opposed to settling for some-thing less pricey.
Carl Richards, a certified financial planner and the author of The Behavior Gap: Simple Ways to Stop Doing Dumb Things with Money, advises, “If you love it and you’ll use it, you’ll save not only money but retain the cognitive and emotional energy you would have used to replace the thing once a year.” Richards then mentions the old adage,
“Buy nice, or buy twice.” Buying what you love is a “derivative of that idea,” he adds. “But don’t just buy nice, buy what you love. If you don’t, you’ll end up hating [it] and replacing [it] until you do.”
It’s that emotional element that I will always stand by. I constantly stress it to my clients. You should smile when you walk into a room in your house. You should feel like you are surrounded by things you love. In my own home, I have a “Wall of Interesting Things.” The Interesting Things include a naked wooden lady with a silver cowboy hat, a Scottish flask with orange flowers, and a cross (or two) with milagros adorning them. The mélange continues into the powder room, where I keep some of my fortune cats and dragonflies (whimsical Japanese lucky charms), and Day of the Dead pieces of art.
The point is, these objects bring me joy every time I see them and every time I walk past them. That feeling is what I want for my clients: I want them to feel as good as I do when I look at my interesting wall. I want my clients to wake up surrounded by things they love. I want them to walk through every room of their home and find nothing but joy. I want them — everyone, really — to have this feeling. All the time. So buy what you love.