I have been super lucky to have the most wonderful clients over the last 30 years. I’m not sure people understand the relationship interior designers build with their clientele. We have to be super honest with each other. If I’m going to give a client the results they are looking for when it comes to their living spaces, I often need to get to know them personally. Do they read? Do they prefer a night at the Santa Fe Opera, or a late night at Evangelo’s? Are they claustrophobic? What do they look for in a car: comfort, speed, economy? How do they define “home”? What sort of home did they grow up in?

In my world, we become friends and confidantes. I have a favorite ice-breaker. Sometimes during MY first presentation of ideas there is something —usually a fabric, sometimes a tile — that does not appeal to the client. My favorite thing to do is to just throw it across the room. It is my way of telling the client: This is your house, not mine. I want my clients to be happy, not design bullied. In that vein, I believe that we, as design professionals, should let our clients know: Buy what you love.

Don’t buy what I love. Don’t buy what you think other people will love, or what magazines tell you that you should love. Surround yourself with what makes you feel good.

HomeJulyBuffy.jpg

Buffy's Wall of Interesting Things

