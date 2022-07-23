In a column in May, I suggested water issues, both potable and waste, are without boundary between city and county and therefore a regional water authority governing both jurisdictions was appropriate and necessary.

The column prompted a question at a Santa Fe County Commission candidate forum, and two candidates, Camilla Bustamante and Justin Greene, both expressed unequivocal support for such an authority.

Both subsequently won their primary election and face no opponents in November, meaning they’ll likely be seated in January.

Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

