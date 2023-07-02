These days, Alton Walpole, line producer, unit production manager and owner of Mountainair Films, mostly oversees movie budgets and schedules from inside the hilltop office he designed himself. It’s a short stroll from his house, and sits at Santa Fe’s city limits. “It’s above St. John’s College on land I bought in the 1970s for next to nothing. I lived up here in a mobile home for 20 years,” he says. “I built a road, a half mile of dirt road. I’m at the end of the road. No one comes here. No one. I’m up in the mountains.”

Measuring 20-by-30 feet, the office has windows looking out at the national forest, where deer or a bear sometimes passes by. Inside, the pitched-roof ceiling reaches up to 14 feet. The office houses a 1920s Navajo rug, some desks, computers, printers, shelving, filing cabinets, tables, chairs and an espresso machine. The plaster walls are painted light tan. There are plenty of electrical outlets, a landline, and a ceiling fan for summer and radiant heat for winter. The biggest challenge? “Making sure I had good Internet service. I have a satellite pointed at a tower out on the mesa,” he explains.

Alton Walpole designed his favorite room—and built the road to it

