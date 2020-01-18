Grey Howell doesn’t consider himself a restoration carpenter. The name’s too fancy.
“I’m just a carpenter,” he said. “The carpenters I admire do everything, not just woodwork.”
And in his 23 years working with recently retired contractor Alan “Mac” Watson, who specialized in conserving adobe buildings, Howell ran into just about everything.
“It was always fixing rotten wood and adobes and mud plaster and tile,” he said. “There are always crumbling adobes, especially around canales, that need repair.”
Howell found his avocation the old-fashioned way: He grew up laying adobe bricks for summertime earnings when he was a kid in Corrales.
The experience stayed with him, particularly when he and Watson created a handicapped-accessible entrance under the carport at the historic Olive Rush House on Canyon Road.
“That house has some huge adobes. They might have been terrones,” he said, referring to another type of brick people made by cutting slabs of riverside sod.
The Rush house, which has been a Quaker meeting house since her death in 1966, is one in a series of famous artists’ houses Howell has worked on through the years.
A few years ago, he worked with contractor Kevin Skelly on window restorations at the Gerald Cassidy House, also on Canyon Road. That was a challenge because the old house has 29 windows of eight different types, according to a Watson report on the woodwork there.
Howell built five corbels to replace rotted ones. He attached them to their wood bases by drilling long holes in both parts and joining them with threaded rods and epoxy.
On another similar project, he and Watson used two heavy-duty, 10-inch lag screws, their heads welded together, to screw a new corbel or viga end onto the house.
“That’s why this is fun,” Watson said about the innovative solution.
Added Howell: “It’s something different every day. It’s the dream job.”
During the recession, Howell, Watson and architect Beverley Spears spent a year and a half restoring the Jane and Gustave Baumann House on Camino de las Animas. They focused especially on updating the kitchen and bathroom, but they also replaced exterior brick walkways and rehabilitated Baumann’s gates.
The list of historic buildings on which Howell has made improvements includes the Elizabeth and Henry Berchtold House on East Marcy Street, and a number of residences by the renowned architectural designer John Gaw Meem.
Of those, one is the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art, built in 1939 as a home for the director of the adjacent Laboratory of Anthropology. Howell’s résumé also includes work on the 1928 Vilura Conkey House, the 1936 John and Faith Meem Residence, the 1939 Elinor Gregg House and the 1940 Dodge-Bailey House.
Howell often uses the traditional earth color called tierra amarilla on Meem houses.
“It’s as hard as a rock,” Howell said. “I have an old wok and I use the rounded head of a splitting wedge and smash the hell out of it, then I sift it with fine window screen and make a paste, a wash, and I paint it on. It’s fun.”
When he’s not working on houses, Howell enjoys making music. He has played banjo since he was 14, and violin since his early 20s.
And he’s a luthier who has made five violins. His most recent is a beautiful instrument made of maple and spruce from the Italian Alps. He’ll be playing it when he appears with the
Duke City Swamp Coolers at
the Range Café in Bernalillo on Feb. 28.
He’s also a disc jockey. His show, Acoustic Explorations, airs on KSFR-FM from 7 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month. The KSFR website describes the program content as “Folk and back porch pickin’.”
As for what’s next on the building-rehab front, Howell said he stays busy keeping up all of these historic houses, but he doesn’t have a planned-out schedule.
“I never know what I’ll be doing tomorrow,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.