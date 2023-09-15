Santa Fe’s 25-year sustainability plan calls for the city to be carbon neutral by 2040. That statement has two important qualifying words — "city" and "neutral."
The plan is for city operations, buildings and transportation, not your own home. And neutrality does not mean absence of carbon emissions.
Still, maybe you want to achieve this for yourself now or by 2040. Is it possible? Is it cost effective? Like all complex questions, the answers are always, “It depends.” Simple answers, however, are yes to the first and no to the second.
Santa Fe built a lot of homes between 1950 and 1980. Bellamah and Stamm changed vast vacant acres of Santa Fe to house a clamoring and supportive local population. Virtually all still stand in various states of wear and tear. Few will be subject to high-end excise sales taxes anytime soon.
Most people hang on to those classic homes and make improvements when they can. For something called Deep Energy Retrofits, a concept builders pioneered in chilly New England and Canada in the 1980s, it never pencils out for typical Santa Fe homes. That’s not to say energy efficiency improvements can’t be made — they can and should — but prudence and prioritizing should be watchwords.
The biggest bang for very few bucks is switching every light fixture to LED bulbs. From there, things get pricey. Deep Energy Retrofits contractors have almost all sworn off doing them anymore. It typically involved new windows and increased roof and wall insulation. Climbing into attics or removing nailed-on siding is not an option for Santa Fe’s flat roofs and cement stucco walls.
Window manufacturers claim better energy efficiency over single-pane windows, which is true, but energy saved is minuscule and takes years, or even decades, to recover from the price of new windows. Especially since replacing windows in Santa Fe usually isn’t simply popping off exterior trim to remove old and install new; it usually means a new stucco job.
Aging DER pioneers now ruefully acknowledge solar panels and high-efficiency mechanical systems are today’s keys to deep carbon reduction. As envelope purists, they believed exterior walls, roof and floors had priority over gadgets. For new construction that still holds true, but not for remodels and especially not Santa Fe remodels.
Sometime between now and 2040, most older homes will need new furnaces (almost all are gas-fired), water heaters and appliances. That’s when to upgrade efficiency. Converting as many things as possible from gas to electricity also is a game-changer.
Today that means solar panels on your roof with enough capacity to heat and cool your home, most efficiently with air-to-air heat exchangers known as mini-splits. Also, with enough capacity for hot water, running appliances and charging cars.
If Public Service Company of New Mexico's goal of all electricity coming from renewable sources by 2040 comes true, then electrifying as much in your house as can be afforded will put you on the road to carbon neutrality by 2040.
Because the city’s biggest electric bills come from pumping water, treating it for potability and treating it again to make effluent, reducing water consumption is a hidden factor in carbon reduction.
Solar providers claim panels pay for themselves very quickly. Compared to new windows, or ripping off roofs and stucco for more insulation, it is true.
New construction strives for homes as tight as possible with mechanical air exchanges for maximum air quality. Sealing and tightening older homes costs little and provides significant energy savings. But be careful — too tight without conditioned fresh air can be an unhealthy house.
Start first with a free PNM home energy audit, and help all of Santa Fe become carbon neutral by 2040.