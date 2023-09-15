Santa Fe’s 25-year sustainability plan calls for the city to be carbon neutral by 2040. That statement has two important qualifying words — "city" and "neutral."

The plan is for city operations, buildings and transportation, not your own home. And neutrality does not mean absence of carbon emissions.

Still, maybe you want to achieve this for yourself now or by 2040. Is it possible? Is it cost effective? Like all complex questions, the answers are always, “It depends.” Simple answers, however, are yes to the first and no to the second.

Recommended for you