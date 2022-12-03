The Santa Fe Community Housing Trust formed in 1992. It should be celebrating 30 years of positive impacts on affordable housing but is instead finding solace with new leadership after a tumultuous four years since founder Sharron Welsh retired in 2018.
It’s been a busy three weeks for Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, the Community Housing Trust’s new executive director.
Abeyta brings an impressive résumé and successful credentials after righting the foundering ship of another local nonprofit, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte. The Housing Trust needs a similar touch of magic.
Abeyta, a youthful 49, started young. As teenage parents, he and wife Geraldine Gurule, a 20-year veteran of the city’s Land Use Department, are new empty-nesters after having raised five boys in Santa Fe.
Abeyta found early employment with Santa Fe County as an animal control officer but soon moved to the Land Use Department. After 10 years with the county, his work ethic was rewarded with the top job of county manager at the age of 32.
Raised in county housing projects on Camino Jacobo, Abeyta still finds time to give back to his community. We both served on the city’s Planning Commission from 2003-06. On a group with big egos and strident voices, Abeyta was noted for his calm, reflective demeanor and ability to find consensus on the controversial projects we considered.
In 2011, he took over a scandal-ridden Boys & Girls Clubs and turned it around. In 2013, he had a short run as a mayoral candidate but dropped out to endorse Javier Gonzales. Many thought he’d try again four years later, but he instead ran and won a City Council seat representing the south side’s District 3. He was an early and ardent supporter of Alan Webber in the 2018 race.
A surprising loss to Lee Garcia in November 2021 took him out of political office, but he was chosen to fill a vacant school board seat in March.
When Welsh retired, a national search brought Kevin Kellogg to town to run the Community Housing Trust. It wasn’t a good fit, and Kellogg resigned within six months in December 2018. A few months later, Justin Robison, the trust’s former controller from 2011-15, was brought back as executive director. A couple of years later, he resigned and in April 2021, Daniel Werwath stepped in on an interim basis.
During all the leadership transitions, Peter Werwath, Daniel’s father and the original consultant in the formation of the Housing Trust from the Enterprise Foundation, kept things in motion with staff held over from Welsh’s time.
One of its biggest challenges has been figuring out what to do with the unexpected gift it received in 2010 when the Tierra Contenta Corp., also a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, gave itself with all assets and liabilities to the Housing Trust.
Tierra Contenta Corp. faced bankruptcy with the absence of land sales after the real estate collapse of 2008. The Trust absorbed the three-person staff, but development of Tierra Contenta languished. Fourteen years later, it still hasn’t fulfilled its promise.
Abeyta knows the trust cannot do it all. Resurrecting Tierra Contenta is critical, but development of that scale has never been the organization’s wheelhouse. What it has shown success doing is producing and managing affordable multifamily projects that turn mixed income on its head and sprinkle market-rate units into subsidized and deeply affordable ones.
Abeyta’s current priority is getting the ship back on even keel, but he recognizes a role for the trust in Tierra Contenta, a place he and Geraldine have called home for 20 years.
The Housing Trust should relinquish control of Tierra Contenta — they remain separate entities — but it would be entirely appropriate for Abeyta to sit on Tierra Contenta Corp.’s board of directors. Tierra Contenta needs him.