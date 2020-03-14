Every Friday, when I send this column to my grizzled editor at The New Mexican, I make sure to mark it with a number.
This one is No. 52 — a full year of Building Santa Fe.
Running the local homebuilders association during the previous decade of construction dormancy provided many opportunities for fingers on a keyboard, so the writing chops were fairly well lubricated before I started in this space. Before then, my tools hand built housing — mostly affordable and as green as budgets allowed.
Representing an industry by managing a trade association with dues-paying members inevitably leads to political and policy realms. As a former college newspaper editorial writer, that was the fun part. Worrying about whether a global pandemic would cancel an event providing 25 percent of the association’s annual income? Not so much.
One surprise from a year of column writing is the absence of immediate feedback like one gets on a construction site or fielding the concerns of more than 400 members. Over lunch, sometime around column No. 26, my editor pointed out to his pouty columnist that, in the newspaper business, no comments often is a good response.
Readers typically react when they don’t like something. So, the lack of comments showing up on the paper’s online format must be tacit approval and therefore a compliment. Thank you, dear readers.
On the other hand, my editor believes the column could be a bit less issues-oriented and a bit more consumer-oriented. Thus, last week’s column on the practicalities of remodeling for aging in place. And what do you know, the piece got three very thoughtful responses from readers.
So, after one full year of hacking away, Building Santa Fe is begging for ideas on how this column could better serve the diverse interests of readers. Yes, everything is political, but everything should be practical as well. After decades in homebuilding, it’s easy to forget the layperson living in a dwelling may find that home a mysterious and sometimes worrisome place to be.
I'm open to ideas. Send head-scratching questions. Send contractor horror stories. The email is easy to remember and a personal joke, in that it’s a combination of my name, my town and confirms a certain age. It’s shanafe@aol.com.
Meanwhile, let's deal quickly with something people always ask about.
As anyone who's been here for a while already knows, Santa Fe buildings and their walls are some of the most diverse anywhere. The vast majority are framed with wood, but there are plenty with dirt and a fair number made of hollow red-clay bricks called Pen-tile because they were made by prisoners at the old state penitentiary.
Fortunately, there are only a few with straw bales, but there are more than a few built with blocks core-filled with concrete. Material to make those blocks runs the gamut from recycled Styrofoam and chewed-up shipping pallets to virgin Styrofoam. There also is poured pumice, rammed earth, used tires, 5-gallon buckets and solid blocks of aerated concrete, among others.
Now people are getting excited about giant, revolving Play-Doh machines hauled around to extrude layers of squishy concrete.
Twenty-five years ago, I brought my own money- and material-saving wall ideas to affordable housing guru Mike Loftin. He politely listened and then informed me that if he could find grants or programs to buy down a 30-year mortgage by one interest point he could save a homeowner more money than having a house built with no walls at all. Lesson learned. Affordability is not in the walls, it’s on the bottom line.
Kim Shanahan is a longtime Santa Fe builder and former executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.
