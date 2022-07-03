Prepare to enter a dream state as you turn the pages and take in the textures, colors, shapes and stories of the 18 homes featured in SANTA FE: Sense of Place. Visually commanding and filled with draw-you-in photographs that spread 20 inches across two pages, the book provides not only a sumptuous journey into the interiors of the homes, but also reveals what brings joy to the people who created and live in these spaces — some for more than 30 years.
The brainchild of Santa Fe interior designer Jane Smith, in collaboration with architectural photographers Dominique Vorillon and Peter Vitale, and graphic designer Michael Motley, SANTA FE: Sense of Place is a feast for the eyes. "The book illustrates how the senses drive a space, how design has the ability to create energy," says Smith.
Suffice it to say, I was pleased to receive a copy of SANTA FE: Sense of Place as a gift from Smith, and I took an entire weekend to pore over and ponder the spaces pictured in it. More than simply curious, I felt excited, as if I had embarked on a spur-of-the-moment road trip. While looking at these rooms, I didn’t want to rush: there are stories in them, as well as numerous objects on which to muse. Viewed in any order, the more than 250 photographs in SANTA FE: Sense of Place are meant to be absorbed. And revisited.
From El Zaguán, a three-room historic adobe home on Canyon Road, to the cottonwood-adorned grounds of the former Burl Ives estate outside of Galisteo village, the houses in SANTA FE: Sense of Place invite us in. Through contrast and variety, they allow us to see and feel the comfort and joy a home can provide.
“I refer to the homeowner stories in the book as 'love letters' to Santa Fe. Some owners were born here, but most came here as I did — first as a wanderer-traveller— and had an instant connection to Santa Fe." — Jane Smith
Throughout the book, homeowners and home "caretakers" share their personal spaces and their approaches to setting up house and home. The properties range from 725 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet. Sixteen of the homes are constructed of adobe and have historic countenance. The oldest is thought to have structural elements 200 or more years old. Also included in the portfolio are two newly built homes, one of which features locally made mica-and-straw adobe bricks, as well as local river rocks. Several houses feature various beguiling and seamless blends of styles not often combined: European, Native American, Mexican and African.
"Santa Fe is an environment that empowers people to become the truest versions of themselves, and this is reflected in the homes featured in this book."
— Christian Waguespack, curator of 20th-century art, New Mexico Museum of Art, from "To Live Deliberately: Finding a Place in New Mexico," Introduction to SANTA FE: Sense of Place
What the interiors have in common is that they are the creations of their owners, personally — not professionally — designed. Each interior reflects the homeowners’ imagination and vision, and unequivocally carries their singular stamp. Some rooms show evidence of travels or showcase artwork created by the homeowner. Some reveal the homeowners’ passion for collecting or their appreciation for the rich history of this area. Find a comfortable chair, settle in and savor this substantive tribute to Santa Feans’ uniquely individual styles.