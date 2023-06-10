If there is one consistent question attached to public comments around new developments in Santa Fe, it is, “Where’s the water coming from?”
It doesn’t matter that Jesse Roach, head of the city’s water division, consistently and adequately answers that question; the question persists. Suspicion isn’t surprising, given alarming daily headlines emanating from virtually every community in the Southwest.
Communitywide ignorance can also be forgiven because complex answers around adequate water supply for growth come from government bureaucrats the echo chamber of social media has conditioned many of us to mistrust.
Last week’s column talked about why and how the Next Generation Water Summit was conceived over seven years ago by passionate and committed Santa Fe and national experts who believed the cheapest and most available source of new water was from conservation and reuse.
That is still the case. The 2023 version is appropriately themed “Water Reuse and Conservation: The New Paradigm.” The two-day event, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, is both live and online — live at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and online free to anyone registering from a Santa Fe County ZIP code.
There are 27 sessions in bite-sized, 50-minute presentations, but information is both deep and wide. Because there are two simultaneous tracks Thursday and three on Friday, it makes sense to visit the site now (nextgenerationwatersummit.com) and read the blurbs and bios to pique interest. The third track on Friday is New Mexico-specific, while the other two tracks have regional and national implications.
There are also four on-demand sessions accessible anytime, and all session are archived and available to registrants until July 14.
Of the 30 speakers, more than half are highly regarded women, with many, not surprisingly, from California, the biggest consumer of Western waters and the state most at risk from diminishing supplies. Other states represented are Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Utah, as well as the Navajo Nation and three from Washington, D.C. — two water experts from the Environmental Protection Agency and the deputy director of the Department of the Interior.
There’s a couple of guys from Texas I won’t miss, both repeat attendees and both engaging characters. With 56 years of experience in water issues, Bill Hoffman may be the granddaddy of the summit. His 11:30 a.m. Thursday session titled “Water Use versus Consumption — What a Difference” explores a vexing problem facing water utility planners.
As laudable as onsite conservation and greywater reuse are for reducing aggregate potable demand, it’s water not flowing down pipes to wastewater treatment plants to be treated for beneficial reuse. Hoffman has spent a lifetime pondering such questions and conundrums, and has a wealth of earned wisdom.
Another Texan, Darrell McMaster, says he escaped politically correct Santa Monica, Calif., for the Hill Country of Texas. Ironically, McMaster might be the most sustainable builder in America. With more than 100 double-net zero homes to his credit, meaning homes that can exist off-grid from both power and water utility providers, he’s a talker who walks the talk.
When I first met McMaster in Washington in 2017, we were on a committee writing new language for the National Green Building Standard’s water chapter and promoting Santa Fe’s Water Efficiency Rating Score into the standard as the game-changing national Water Rating Index.
McMaster cracked me up when he joked that half his clients were ponytailed Prius drivers intent on saving the planet and the other half were Hummer-driving “preppers” ready to survive apocalyptic chaos with land mines scattered around their properties.
Water is critical to every political and social stripe. Attending the Next Generation Water Summit might even answer the question of where it’s coming from.