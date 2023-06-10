If there is one consistent question attached to public comments around new developments in Santa Fe, it is, “Where’s the water coming from?”

It doesn’t matter that Jesse Roach, head of the city’s water division, consistently and adequately answers that question; the question persists. Suspicion isn’t surprising, given alarming daily headlines emanating from virtually every community in the Southwest.

Communitywide ignorance can also be forgiven because complex answers around adequate water supply for growth come from government bureaucrats the echo chamber of social media has conditioned many of us to mistrust.

Contact Kim Shanahan at

kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

Recommended for you