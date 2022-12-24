Today is Christmas, a day to celebrate and perhaps reflect.
But without a calendar, or a holy person to remind us, how would we know?
The morning sun tells us.
Soon after we closed on our 15 acres along a stretch of Cow Creek between Lower Colonias and North San Ysidro, my friend Ben Roybal, who was born in the valley, hiked me up to the ridge above where we planned to build our creekside cabin.
He showed me a thick cedar post as tall as me jammed tight into the rocks at the crest. Nearby was a shorter cedar chunk with a rusty spike hammered through its middle. It had once been fastened to the post to form a cross.
Ben and I pounded the cross back into shape and lashed it securely with a length of nylon rope found along the trail to the top. Ben pointed across the valley and said there used to be a similar cross on the far ridge. We could barely make out a still-standing pole mostly hidden by thick piñons.
On a flat spot behind the resurrected cross were scattered gray and weathered remnants of what had been an oaken chair. I took a couple pieces back to our campsite thinking they’d burn long and hot, but I never did toss them on the fire. One year later, we had our tiny cabin, and the oak pieces were part of the collection of found objects and curiosities of petrified wood, animal skulls and detritus of the Roybal and Gonzales clans who homesteaded the valley in the late 1800s.
In the year spent building on the land, I thought often about the chair and why it had been hauled up to the lonely spot on the hill.
Between the two crosses were the stone ruins of a Gonzales homestead owned by Ben’s great-grandfather, reputed to be a Rough Rider with Teddy Roosevelt.
I know nothing of Los Hermanos, but I know he was one and I know they were keepers of the faith. In my imagination, I supposed he was chosen to make the cold, dark hike from the house to the ridge, a chest-heaving 20-minute trek up a rocky trail.
Once at the top, maybe he’d take a short break to sit and roll a smoke and wait for the sun to rise over the eastern crest across the valley. The thing about the solstice is, you know it’s coming as each morning the sun comes closer to the cross. But you’re never sure about the actual day.
So, you wait. A day. Or two. Or three to be sure, and then you come back down and tell everyone that tonight is Christmas Eve and tomorrow is Christmas Day.
On Dec. 20, 2004, my dog Wiley and I spent the night in our new cabin with intentions of rising early to hike up and confirm my suspicions. The alarm didn’t go off as expected, but I awoke in the cold early light and scrambled into clothes.
We half walked, half ran, hoping to make it up before the sun. Wiley bounded ahead on his strong four legs, sniffing the trail and looking back to show the way.
My chest was burning, and sweat ran down my back, but we made it just as the sun broke over the far ridge, rising directly over the eastern cross. Just then, a large red-tailed hawk came screeching and gliding from the south and hovered at eye-level between us and the two crosses.
It circled around and passed by for another look. Wiley cocked his head and whined. What breath I had left was swept away.
Merry Christmas, New Mexico.