Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts.
Twenty years ago, the sprawling Oshara Ranch, 470 acres south of Interstate 25 and east of Richards Avenue, was granted master plan approval to develop 735 dwelling units and 1.7 million square feet of commercial structures.
The first phase, called Oshara Village, was approved in 2005 for 175 homes on 65 of the 470 acres. It was conceived as a “New Urbanism” showpiece — a late 20th century philosophy that said high-density mixed-used developments could be plopped into rural settings and mimic organic development patterns of the 19th century.
Alan Hoffman, the “village founder,” brought something new and exciting to Santa Fe — a neighborhood predicated on maximum sustainability. His most prescient foresight was the preciousness of water. He also was well aware the property is in a topographical bowl prohibiting gravity-flow sewer lines from connecting to the Santa Fe River basin and the wastewater treatment plant south of the city.
So, like the much larger Rancho Viejo subdivision then springing up south of Santa Fe Community College, Oshara Village needed its own sewer treatment plant. Unlike Rancho Viejo, Hoffman specified a system that brought clean and treated effluent back to every lot and common space in the village for landscaping.
Unlike Ranch Viejo, whose residents have an assessment tacked onto their annual property tax bill to maintain the private system, Oshara Village is dependent on the goodwill of residents to pony up every month to keep the system flowing. A board of volunteers oversees operations and finances.
The village is rightfully proud of its low water footprint and has become dependent on the treated effluent to keep plants thriving. People there also acknowledge it’s a pain in the neck to keep pumps pumping and asking people to pay for the privilege.
It could all be coming to end with a proposed new sewer line. The question for Oshara residents: Is that a relief or a disastrous end to a noble experiment?
The proposed sewer line will serve the balance of 400 acres of Oshara Ranch yet to be developed. It should break ground this year. The new plan calls for an additional 670 dwelling units. Another vast area east of Oshara also will be opened to development with Santa Fe County’s construction (finally!) of a connector road from the community college to Rabbit Road.
The new sewer line would run under the wide arroyo in the Oshara flood plain. It would pick up the village’s wastewater, continue and pick up La Pradera subdivision sewage, also a private system, and then flow to the Abajo lift station. It’s a county-owned facility that pumps wastewater out of the topographical bowl and delivers it, untreated, to the city’s plant on the Santa Fe River.
Or maybe it won’t go there.
The county realizes untreated water is a valuable commodity after treatment and cleansing, just as the Oshara Village residents have known for years. But how and where to treat it?
Coming next week: Infrastructure meets growth. Or does it?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.