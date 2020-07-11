My 10-year run as host of a local weekly radio show has come to an end, more with a whimper than a bang.
A few months after I became the head of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association in 2009, Scott Hutton, owner of Hutton Broadcasting, asked if I had interest in doing a weekly radio show. Having never done radio before, the request came as a surprise.
Known among my peers as talker, often too much of one, and possessing boundless curiosity, I said, “Sure. Why not?”
The show’s name, Green Building and Sustainable Development, was probably the most cumbersome in radio history, and Bob Marley’s “Stir It Up,” which has nothing to do with the topic, was a bit quirky for an intro song. But who doesn’t love Marley?
Plus, I was determined to stir things up a bit and bring an unabashed perspective.
The format was Larry King-simple: one hour on one topic usually with one guest. King was reported to have once said he approached every interview as if he just sat down next to someone at a bar and asked, “So what do you do for a living?”
Implicit in that friendly curiosity was no preparation necessary. Suited me fine.
The greatest gift from the show was the opportunity to do over 500 interviews with anybody I could think of. I discovered people generally are flattered and willing to give it a try, even if it terrifies them. Because the concept of sustainability is all encompassing, the show could go in any direction.
But mostly it was about homebuilding, Santa Fe style, which is a bright beacon of progressiveness in the national firmament — and not just as an outlier but as a leader in discussions for the rest of the country.
Shows promoting the organization’s two major events, the Santa Fe Home Show in the spring and Haciendas — A Parade of Homes in the summer, were big parts of the show’s calendar and often the most challenging. Some of Santa Fe’s best builders are not the most loquacious, more the “yep” and “nope” type, so pulling an hour out of them could be tough.
But ultimately people like to talk about themselves and what they do. By the end of the first 10-minute segment, sighs of relief were common, even from the most reluctant. A lot is learned in 45 minutes of questioning someone. Personal connections are made. I’ll miss that for sure.
Santa Fe is blessed to have great independent media, and that includes Hutton Broadcasting. Scott Hutton’s commitment to air nationally syndicated daily progressive talk radio programs has made KTRC known far beyond the reaches of the traditional broadcast signal, thanks in part to the internet.
Progressives are embedded in even the reddest regions of the country and starved for affirming radio, which they find weekdays on KTRC. But weekends are reserved for local programming. It is a great eclectic gift to the community.
There hadn’t been a live show since the middle of March, since Hutton and Program Director Richard Eeds sensibly closed the studios to weekend show hosts. The reruns were beginning to be rerun. It was time to move in a new direction.
The hope is Miles Conway, new head of the homebuilders association, will master the art of Zoom interviews and continue a homebuilder show in some format. He, too, is a person of boundless curiosity on myriad subjects, with a bent to progressiveness and sustainability. The show would be in good hands. To all the great professionals at Hutton Broadcasting, thanks for the friendship and the memories.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.