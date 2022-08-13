Kurt Faust was president of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association board of directors 30 years ago. There was no full-time paid staff, no permanent location and no meeting room for volunteers to gather and plan events.

And yet Faust and his brother Eric, along with their friend and business partner, Keith Gorges, had something else going for them — the audacity of youth. That, and the respect and admiration of their peers, for the most part also 30-somethings, enabled them to invent something out of whole cloth, the Haciendas — A Parade of Homes.

Thirty years later, the lanky and laconic Faust, except for the nearly white shock of hair, seems ageless. He’s still producing spectacular creations with his brother and Gorges. Their company, Tierra Concepts, has more Grand Hacienda wins, the crowning achievement of the parade’s competition, than any other Santa Fe builder. They won again in 2021.

Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

