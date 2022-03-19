Santa Fe is a backwater housing market but with many major market issues. But because we are too small to attract those responding to trends sweeping the nation, we miss out.
One trend we’re missing is new “build-to-rent” single-family detached home subdivisions. We are doing fine with “build-to-rent” apartment complexes, but not with houses to rent.
The national trend is growing fast and expected to double in volume by 2024. Taylor-Morrison, a publicly traded builder and fifth largest in the country, expects 50 percent of future builds will be sold to companies buying tracts of land and contracting for hundreds of new homes built to rent.
The history of the trend is short. After the housing collapse of 2008-09, millions of homeowners lost homes and became renters. Their homes reverted to banks who sold them for pennies on the dollar to emerging companies renting them out, often to families who just gave up ownership.
It became a new asset class that was conglomerated and made attractive to institutional investment giants like Blackstone. But supply of distressed properties slowed to a trickle with economic recovery. Demand for rentals didn’t slow, but supply did, which meant those companies needed more houses to keep growing their business model. Forty billion dollars is projected to be spent nationwide in such rental developments in the next 18 months.
Industry press seems to think millennials and Gen Z prefer renting whereas baby boomers and Gen X liked buying. Maybe. Or maybe youngsters want to buy but can’t. Crushing student debt, delayed family formation and exorbitant housing prices likely have more impact than preference. Many young families want to live in a house, but they can’t afford to buy one yet.
Maybe one reason our market hasn’t met demand for rental houses is housing development nonprofits like HomeWise, the Housing Trust and Habitat for Humanity have done so well getting people into affordable homeownership.
Or maybe our market is just too small to attract the players. It’s a tricky business, and not one existing players cross over. Rental apartment owners don’t build houses. Homebuilders don’t rent houses. Property management companies don’t develop property. Plus, it’s hugely capital intensive.
A 100-home subdivision of modest new rental homes in Santa Fe, even on the more affordable south side, would likely cost an investor north of $35 million. If sold, not rented, return on investment is immediate.
Collecting monthly rents means investment doesn’t move into the black for years. The upside, however, is rents eventually make the investment profitable and eventually the 100 percent equity in the house makes a future sale, on an asset that has been appreciating handsomely over the years, very attractive.
Could Santa Fe see a homegrown “build-to-rent” development? Possibly, but it would take collaborative creativity. Tierra Contenta is coming soon with hundreds of single-family lots. The Housing Trust is versed in both managing rentals and finding homes for ownership. Property management is a solid Santa Fe industry.
It could happen. If it did, the next logical step would be to embrace another growing national trend — “rent-to-own.”
Imagine a young family starts by renting a home owned by the Housing Trust, for instance. A couple years later, they save a modest down payment and enter a real-estate contract with no private mortgage insurance. They negotiate a five-year balloon payment for the balance.
They accumulate equity over the five years, sweat and otherwise, and get regular financing to pay the balloon, again with no private mortgage insurance. It’s not impossible to imagine. It’s how I got into Santa Fe homeownership over 30 years ago as a 30-something with one in the crib and another on the way.
