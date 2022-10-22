For 96 years, the Old Santa Fe Association never had a paid staff, until now. In June, Adam Fulton Johnson took the helm of one of the city’s oldest civic organizations.
Johnson is a boomeranging Santa Fean, a product of Wood Gormley Elementary School and Santa Fe Prep, class of 2002. He returns with a doctorate in history from the University of Michigan after teaching stints at Michigan State University and Southern Methodist University.
One might claim the association’s history is the history of entitled NIMBY-ism in Santa Fe.
It was born in 1926 from community outrage that a group of wealthy Texas women convinced the city, with support of the Chamber of Commerce, to donate city land for a Chautauqua colony — a cultural movement sweeping the country 100 years ago.
The locals won, the Texans lost, and the land eventually became St. John’s College. Victory was sweet. Association membership grew and so did its influence. Architect John Gaw Meem was an early leader and ardent proponent of the “New Old Santa Fe Style.”
Back then, modernism was a hallmark of a city’s progressiveness. “City Beautiful” campaigns were adopted coast to coast. The Old Santa Fe Association said, “No, we’ll be the ‘City Different.’ ” It was then and still is.
Perusing the group’s website reveals a proud, impressive and successful list of opposition to scores of development projects. It also convinces anyone who loves Santa Fe that without them the town would have long ceased to be the iconic place the world holds in its collective imagination.
Johnson’s recent hiring coincided with a sense from association members that Santa Fe’s physical growth spurt is unprecedented, soulless and too widespread for volunteers to manage alone. Thus, an anonymous contribution to the 501(c)4 nonprofit enabled it to hire Johnson.
His job, which has no precedent, is multifaceted. As an advocacy nonprofit, job No. 1 is weighing in on what gets built all over town, but also fundraising and recruiting new members. Basic annual dues are only $35 and also will be important.
The group doesn’t just oppose things. It has advocated for flowing water in the Santa Fe River, affordable public transportation, the city’s Railyard purchase and development of the midtown campus. They are now, with Johnson’s urging, focusing on affordable housing.
Johnson is still an educator. Acknowledging his membership is largely from the historic east side, which typically means wealthier and whiter than other parts of town, he and board members are on an affordable housing learning tour.
They’ve met with the Civic Housing Authority’s Ed Romero, Mike Loftin from Homewise and Daniel Werwath at Siler Yards. Kurt Krahn and Habitat for Humanity are scheduled next. All have projects appropriate for neighborhoods where they’ve built; all have long track records in cultural equity.
It’s a fine line for the association to walk. Apartments coming at Zia and St. Francis, for instance, which the association opposed (before Johnson’s time), are one of the few projects not opting for a fee-in-lieu to avoid building affordable units.
The controversial up-zoning of property on Old Pecos Trail, also challenging the association’s membership, only provides affordable units, as many as five, if new zoning is approved. Without it, at one house per acre, it can only support nine houses. Only subdivisions over 10 lots are required to build affordable homes.
The clamor for housing in every part of town, especially affordable housing, cannot be ignored. Johnson says the association wants to be in the conversation and knows it can’t all be “brown and round.”
There’s a new voice coming from an old group. It’s a good one. The city should listen.