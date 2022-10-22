For 96 years, the Old Santa Fe Association never had a paid staff, until now. In June, Adam Fulton Johnson took the helm of one of the city’s oldest civic organizations.

Johnson is a boomeranging Santa Fean, a product of Wood Gormley Elementary School and Santa Fe Prep, class of 2002. He returns with a doctorate in history from the University of Michigan after teaching stints at Michigan State University and Southern Methodist University.

One might claim the association’s history is the history of entitled NIMBY-ism in Santa Fe.

