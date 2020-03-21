Steve Hardy is just one of about 900 Realtors working in the Santa Fe area, but he has a different way of doing business. He calls it “flat-fee listing.” You’ll also hear it referred to as a “limited service brokerage.”
A home seller pays a lump sum of $395 to get the property listed on the multiple listing service and on Zillow and Realtor.com. That would be the entire cost, unless the seller decides he or she wants Hardy & Co. to assist with the contract and closing process, in which case the firm charges a 1 percent commission.
Even with that commission, the seller only would pay about $5,395 on a $500,000 sale. That compares to a standard 3 percent commission of about $15,000 if the seller used a regular real estate broker.
“There are still people who don’t think we earn our money,” said longtime broker Tim Van Camp with Sotheby’s International Realty. “One of the most important values we bring to a deal is our experience, our knowledge. You have this problem. Who are the best contractors to deal with that? Or who do you know down at the city to talk to about this situation?
“Getting a listing and getting to a contract is only half the battle,” Van Camp said. “Getting it closed is where we really earn our money. There’s a whole lot involved in marketing a property than just sticking it on the MLS.”
The job of a Realtor has changed in the internet age, partly because prospective buyers can conduct so much research on houses that are for sale. Previously, you could only get that detailed information from Realtors.
But regulations and necessary paperwork have exploded, especially since the recession. Van Camp said getting a deal done takes much more work than it did two or three decades ago.
In addition, the limited-service situation can be problematic because the seller doesn’t have representation. “Maybe they have an attorney to look it over,” Van Camp said. “Then they try to get the broker working with the buyer to help them with the contract, and we’re absolutely not allowed to do that at Sotheby’s.”
He later said it’s possible if such an arrangement is fully disclosed and agreed to. “And if you’re representing both the buyer and the seller, you’re a facilitator, you’re sort of a monkey in the middle. You can give both the seller and the buyer the statistics and the comps [information about recent comparable sales in the area], but if they asked what they should do, I couldn’t tell them.”
Hardy explained how it works with his flat-fee clients. “Most of the time, when a buyer comes along who is represented by a broker, we offer compensation to that broker through the MLS. We allow our clients to choose what they want to offer. Most will offer 3 percent, so the buyer’s broker is compensated.
“If someone isn’t represented, we do have clients that will just go at it alone. They’ll get forms online or they’ll enlist the help of a title company or they’ll hire an attorney to work through it.”
Hardy & Co., which Hardy founded 11 years ago, actually offers a variety of programs. Most affordable is the flat-fee listing, which accounts for more than half of his business. At the other end is the “full-service listing,” which is similar to what’s provided by traditional brokers with two exceptions: His company doesn’t host open houses, and it doesn’t purchase print advertising.
Also, it’s less expensive than a traditional brokerage deal.
A full-service listing with Hardy & Co. is $695 upfront and then a 1.5 percent commission at closing. That can amount to a savings for the seller of more than $11,000 on a $750,000 home sale.
“Really, what we’re doing is offering people choices in how many services they need,” Hardy said.
But the shifts in the real estate industry also are behind his firm’s difference, he said. “My point of view is that, through technology, listing a property has become largely a commodity-based service, and it’s only brokerages’ overheads that’s preventing them from dropping their fees. My feeling is that the writing is on the wall, ultimately, that at some point there will be fee compression just like there has been in every other industry.”
It’s all about tech-enabled “operational efficiencies,” Hardy said. “We can get these properties in front of a lot of eyeballs for virtually no money at all, so we’ve taken a lot of those savings, money that was previously spent putting properties in magazines and newspapers, and we’re passing them along to the consumer.”
He said Hardy & Co.’s limited-service brokerage model is pretty unique in the Santa Fe market. But its main competitor for the affordable full-service listing is Redfin, a Seattle-based company that charges a 1 percent listing fee.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.