Normally at about this time, we would be sharing the first-quarter market statistics that were recently published by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors to provide an update on our local housing market. However, with the governor’s mandated shutdown and the socioeconomic crisis we find ourselves in, the million-dollar question we are asked is: How is the novel coronavirus going to affect our local home values?
While first-quarter numbers include about two weeks of the shutdown, they certainly do not reflect the paradigm shift that real estate has become, a virtual marketplace for most buyers and sellers. Nor does it fully encapsulate the ongoing impact it will have both nationally and then locally upon Santa Fe. But for now, here is the news we can share.
Our real estate market is still experiencing record-low levels of inventory, which is only exacerbated by the pandemic. When we look at all areas within Santa Fe, all but one experienced gains in home prices from over this same quarter last year. Areas such as the northwest city limits and the southeast county had modest increases at only 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. A couple of areas had incredibly robust price appreciation, including the southeast city limits, otherwise known as the east side and South Capitol, which saw a 60 percent increase in prices from this same quarter last year. In the county, the Tesuque area had a big boost in price with last year’s median sales price $515,000 versus $979,000 for this past quarter. Other areas of note include the northeast city limits, with an 11 percent increase in median sales price, and the northwest county, with a 10.9 percent increase.
It was a really hot market going into the crisis, and now the big question is whether those numbers hold, improve or decline as we move into the summer? The plethora of real estate articles online range from the idea of a housing crash being imminent to the housing market becoming tighter and hotter. Let us look at the National Association of Realtors flash survey done April 12-13 for a sense of the impact nationally and then compare it to our own survey done by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors on April 9. Not surprisingly, the local responses mirror those nationally. Here in Santa Fe, over 88 percent responded that their buyer traffic has either decreased or significantly decreased due to the coronavirus.
Nationally, a similar question regarding buyers reflected that Realtors saw a 78 percent decline in their local traffic and 44 percent of those reported the change was more than 50 percent. The National Association of Realtors survey further showed that 60 percent of homebuyers put their purchase on hold for a few months, 12 percent were still in the market and relying on virtual communication, and another 12 percent decided against buying indefinitely. And 8 percent of those respondents said there was no change to their client’s behavior, and they were continuing to meet and show properties in person.
Curiously, a question on the National Association of Realtors survey asked how many buyers were expecting home prices to be lower now due to the virus. While 37 percent responded there would be no change, 63 percent of members said buyers expect a decline in home prices. Meanwhile, on the selling side, the survey asked about sellers' attitudes, and 57 percent reported the delay of listings until the virus has passed. Locally, over 68 percent of our members stated there has been a decrease in the number of homes being listed for sale and 51 percent responded that they have seen sellers removing their listings from the market. Nationally, 83 percent of Realtors reported a decline in the number of homes on the market.
When you combine the results of the local survey to our already historically low inventory levels, it’s no surprise properties are still selling at this time. While buyer traffic might be muted, there still seems to be enough interest in purchasing a home in Santa Fe right now that well-priced homes are still selling in record times. We looked at the market activity three weeks prior to the New Mexico shutdown to compare that with the three weeks after the March 24 order to see if the coronavirus had any impact.
On March 3, there were 397 properties listed for sale in Santa Fe. On April 14, that number climbed to 482 homes available for sale — an increase of almost 100 homes, which clearly reflects a slowdown in buyer traffic. As for homes pending, the three weeks prior to the shutdown saw 78 homes accept offers, while the three weeks following the shutdown had 85 accepted contracts. This number might be surprising, but it could reflect an urgency by serious buyers to purchase prior to any disruption of their financial ability due to the COVID-19 crisis and the economy. Of those listings that were canceled or withdrawn from our market, there was a 33 percent increase following the shutdown, a clear reflection of our surveys.
Given the decline in the stock market and the volatility of the economy, we were curious to see if there was any bearing on prices of those homes that went under contract after the shutdown. Surprisingly, there was no discernible trend that reflected any change of home sales due to worry among purchasers about the economy, the stock market or the virus in general. The market segment for homes priced up to $350,000 saw 31 contracts prior to the shutdown and 30 contracts the three weeks following. For homes priced up to $500,000, there were more contracts, with 24 accepted offers versus 17 the three weeks prior. Homes priced from $500,000 to $750,000 saw 18 contracts before and 13 contracts after. Homes $750,000 to $1,000,000 had five contracts prior to the shutdown and eight contracts after. And homes above $1 million accepted seven contracts three weeks prior and only four in the three weeks following the start of the shutdown.
The bottom line is that Santa Fe is still very viable when it comes to our housing market. For those sellers who have already vacated their homes, this might be an opportune time to sell, with historically low housing inventory. For sellers who are waiting, most buyers, too, are on the sidelines, delaying their purchase until safer times. Even in the midst of this most serious global pandemic, Santa Fe remains a sanctuary for those of us fortunate enough to call it home, and we believe its desirability will only increase once the worst is over. Until then, our wish to all our readers is to please stay safe and be well.
