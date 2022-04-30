The earth-tone walls and rich colors of Anne Staveley’s vacation rental, Casa de Cougletta, provide an immediate warm embrace. Adobe walls sparkle with flecks of mica, overhanging plants provide a canopy of green and large picture windows look out onto the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, creating an overall enchanting effect.
Staveley, an artist and photographer who grew up in Santa Fe, designed and renovated the space. Some design showstoppers include a sleek built-in kitchen bar, floor-to-ceiling printed wall coverings, and a pebble-lined rain shower and soaking tub. “My degree is in furniture design from Rhode Island School of Design,” she says. “So, to me the house is like my big piece of furniture.”
Staveley, who once lived in the two-bedroom vacation home, now lives in a separate space behind the property. Evidence of her life, such as photographs of her, her family, and friends, remains throughout the home. The space feels inhabited. There’s a cabinet full of games, art supplies, and yoga mats. The main intention for the place is “to be fun and inviting, but also really grounding and connected,” she says. “I encourage people to have a good time, and to explore and kind of ‘sink into’ being here. Since I’m a Meow Wolf artist, I push the experience a little bit more.” Guests are invited to use her tarot decks and peruse through her books. Curious snoops can even read through her old journals on the shelves.
As a savvy artist, she keeps an unlocked filing cabinet full of her photography prints that are for sale. Alongside her own work, her home features a personal collection of artworks by many local artists, such as Cannupa Hanska Luger, Stacey Neff, Sasha vom Dorp, Grant Hayunga and Matthew Chase-Daniel. It is evident in how excited Staveley gets when singling out the artwork that she has an intimate connection to each piece.
“Casa de Cougletta: Artist home with magical views. That is what it is,” she says. “It is my house and I’m sharing it with people to have a different kind of Santa Fe experience.” Staveley invites a more personal exchange with visitors who stay in her home. A guestbook on the kitchen counter filled with pages of artwork, including a drawing of a portrait hanging on the living room wall, is testament to that.